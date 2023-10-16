Time for fresh hoops? Free tyres with any Hunt wheelset while stocks last

UK brand Hunt has always offered high performance wheelsets at great prices. For a limited time, value-for-money is boosted further, by a free pair of premium tyres with every Hunt wheelset purchased. Now is the time to buy...

For a limited time, Hunt is offering free tyres** (while stocks last) with the purchase of any wheelset. All you need to do is add your chosen wheelset and the tyres you want. Hub adapters are available too, with the hard-to-find Boost 141 Q/R standard catered for along with the useful stiffness-boosting SRAM Torque Caps.

The tyres currently being offered are from Schwalbe, with treads such as Magic Mary, Hans Dampf, Wicked Will and Racing Ralph depending on the application of the wheels selected.

Hunt wheels have been received well with us here at MBR, scoring highly in reviews and going the distance on long term test bikes. The brand’s popular Trail Wide wheelset picked up a 10/10 from us on its first mbr review and went into our Editor’s Choice that year. This wheelset is a firm recommendation from us when it comes to a wheel upgrade for a full-suspension trail bike or hardcore hardtail and is one of the best mountain bike wheels.

This UK brand offers a wide range of wheelsets for all mountain bikes from lightweight XC to hard-hitting, full power e-MTBs. Hunt may offer great value for money but it doesn’t shy away from sweating the details either – different spoke counts for front and rear wheels, its own spec grease in the freehubs and premium bearings are good examples of this thinking.

Adding new tyres when upgrading your wheels can really help maximise the positive impact on your riding experience. The benefits of wide tubeless wheels are that you can run higher volume tyres and at lower pressures, resulting in a smooth and supple ride.

You’ll probably find that your bike’s original wheels use value-focused hubs with budget bearings, lack decent spares availability and a therefore has a limited lifespan. So a wheel upgrade will boost both performance and longevity.

*Available in the UK and US only

**Cannot be used in conjunction with other offers