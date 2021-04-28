The Godfather of British downhill racing, has a new Santa Cruz big rig.

Steve Peat might no longer be racing downhill World Cups, but the British mountain biking legend still likes having a downhill sled in his quiver.

Santa Cruz has kept Peat on its Syndicate factory team, in an ambassadorial role and Peaty’s 2021 V10 has now been revealed, as the summer riding season rolls closer, with each passing week.

Peat’s new XL V10 rig is rolling Maxxis Minion DHR II tyres front and rear, sized 29×2.5” and 29×2.4” respectively.

Pressures? Even without inserts, Peat inflates those DHR IIs to only 23psi up front and 25psi at the rear. Peaty’s eponymous rim tape and sealant keep those Maxxis tyres confidently seated on Santa Cruz’s Reserve carbon rims.

Which sequence of clicks, work for Peaty?

Santa Cruz’s technical team has been kind enough to appease bike geeks, by releasing the suspension configuration details of Peat’s 2021 V10. The Fox 40 runs 92psi air pressure, with six volume tokens.

If you wish to compare your settings with Peat’s, well, here they are. High-speed compression is at 7 clicks, with low-speed at 8. Returning the Fox40 to its sag position is high-speed rebound at 4 clicks, with low-speed at 5.

Absorbing the biggest rear-wheel terrain impacts, is a 600lbs rated spring, supporting the Fox DHX2 coil shock. High-speed compression is dialled to 6 clicks, with low-speed at 7. To prevent Peat from getting bucked, the high-speed rebound is at only 4 clicks, with low-speed rebound at 8.

Peat rides a super wide ‘bar

Allowing Peat to leverage his V10’s steering down the most technical downhill trails, is a Burgtec 800mm handlebar, with 38mm of rise. The handlebar contact points are courtesy of Lizard Skins, with its iconic Peaty grips.

Shimano provides the group for Peat’s 2021 Santa Cruz V10, with 203mm rotors actuated by Saint brakes, when robust deceleration is required.