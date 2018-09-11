Tech of the month: Fox 34, RaceFace wheels, Hayes brakes, Ion shoes, Dainese armour, Insta360

A collection of stuff that's dropped at mbr HQ this month

Tech of the month: Fox 34 Stepcast, RaceFace Next R wheels, Hayes Dominion brakes, Ion shoes, Dainese armour, Insta360 all featured this time.

>>> Last month’s Tech of the month: Hunt wheels, Land Rover phone, Funn dropper, Specialized enduro clothing and more

Fox 34 Float Factory Step Cast

Price: £1,009

New Step-Cast chassis. Same stiffness as 34 140mm, nearly .23 kg lighter. 15% stiffer than 32 long travel and 0.14 kg lighter. FLOAT EVOL air spring with FIT4 damper. External steps in lower casting reduce weight. 27.5 chassis fits up to 2.8″ tyre, 29 chassis fits up to 2.6″ tyre. Kashima coating.

Race Face Next R wheelset

Price: £1,548

Large oversized flange for improved bracing angle. Larger bearings. 120 points of engagement (3°). Independently sprung pawls. Tool-free interchagable end caps. Full carbon fibre construction rim. 31mm Internal width, tubeless ready. 4.5mm offset to improves spoke balance and wheel stiffness.

Hayes Dominion A4

Price: €195 (per brake), €40 (rotor)

American brake giant Hayes has been conspicuous by its absence in the bike industry of late. But this is all about to change thanks to the arrival of the brand new Hayes Dominion A4 brake that it thinks will boost it straight back to the top of the brake tree.

Ion Raid 2 shoes

Price: £84.99

New shoes are always of interest to mountain bikers it seems. Especially flat pedal specific shoes. We’re always on the lookout for someone trying to de-throne Five Ten as the flattie shoe of choice champ.

Dainese Enduro armour

Price: £99.95

The fractal-inspired Pro-Armor are 50% wider than the previous version giving extra protection during front impacts on the shinbone and lateral absorption on the knee. Front ABS rigid plates keep the kneecap and the higher shinbone safe in case of violent collisions. Side crash absorb pads protect in the event of sliding and impacts on the bike itself.

Insta360 One

Price: £319

Spherical imagery madness!