Tech of the month: Hunt wheels, Land Rover phone, Funn dropper, Specialized enduro clothing and more

A collection of stuff that’s dropped at mbr HQ this month: Hunt wheels, Land Rover phone, Funn dropper, Specialized enduro clothing and more.

Hunt Enduro Wide Wheels

Price: £359

Extra thick sidewalls combined with a 36 spoke rear wheel, these wheels are meant to take a bit of a beating. Available in 27.5in and 29in sizes.

Maxxis Rekon Race tyres

Price: TBC

The return of semi-slick tyres… again. This time it’s cross-country that sees the semi-slick tyre redesigned with a newer purpose. Currently only available in 29 x 2.25in sizing, with or without EXO sidewall armouring.

Land Rover Explorer phone

Price: £599

Big battery. Can also be augmented with an additional battery. Water, splash, dust and drop proof. 5in screen, Android operating system. Off-road mapping options from Viewranger.

Funn Up Down dropper seat post

Price: £270

Revised version of the Up Down. One piece forged 7050 alloy inner tube with hard anodised coating. 2-bolt type clamping. 4-way mount remote lever. Diameter: 30.9mm / 31.6mm. Travel: 125mm / 150mm. Weight: 550g (125mm seatpost), 50g lever. No rider weight limits (will cope with 200kg plus!)

Granite Designs multi-tool

Price: £23.00

A brand new tool from one of the more interesting breed of tool designers.

Sweet Protection cycle clothing

Price: €99 – €129

Premium bike clobber from the Sweet Protection team. Here we have the Sweet Protection Hunter Merino Wind FZ jersey and Sweet Protection Hunter Light shorts.

Specialized Enduro clothing

Price: £50 – £60

You don’t have to own a Specialized Enduro to wear this clothing. You don’t even need to own a Specialized bike of any kind. The 3/4 sleeve jersey is a particular favourite amongst mbr staffers. Here we also have the Specialized Enduro short sleeve jersey and the Specialized Enduro Merino jersey.

Cube Slasher pedals

Price: £79.95

CNC-machined aluminium body and CrMo axle, chamfered edges for improved clearance in curves, big platform, low profile, ten replaceable pins per side, including washers to adjust pin length, sealed cartridge friction bearing and two sealed industrial bearings, elaborate two-tone CNC finish and… integrated bottle opener!