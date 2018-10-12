In danger of doing some work? Here’s Specialized’s retro video game to save you

Anyone got any 10p's?
Take some* time out of your work day to play this most excellent retro mountain biking video game from Specialized. (*some = several hours)
>>>Bike Unchained 2 smartphone game available for free download now
Instructions
Play with a proper PC keyboard for the best experience (it will work on a phone too but it’s not quite the same).
Choose a player.
Change lanes with up and down arrow keys.
Avoid colliding with other riders (it slows you back down to a crawl).
Collect coins to go faster.
Avoid stumps.
Hit left or right arrow keys whilst in mid air to do rad tricks.
Win win win!
>>> Descenders video game is out now
Someone at Specialized’s marketing department is clearly on the ball this year it seems. This most excellent time-wasting job-losing video game comes after a series of amusing, high-concept promo videos for recent Specialized bike model launches.
Watch: ebike hillclimb challenge
And for those of us of a certain age, this game will simultaneously bring back fond memories of days spent/wasted in video arcades. Only this time, we don’t have to keep badgering our parents for another bunch of ten pence pieces to stick in the slot.
A mountain bike video arcade… that’s free! What a time to be alive!