In danger of doing some work? Here’s Specialized’s retro video game to save you

Anyone got any 10p's?

Take some* time out of your work day to play this most excellent retro mountain biking video game from Specialized. (*some = several hours)

Instructions

Play with a proper PC keyboard for the best experience (it will work on a phone too but it’s not quite the same).

Choose a player.

Change lanes with up and down arrow keys.

Avoid colliding with other riders (it slows you back down to a crawl).

Collect coins to go faster.

Avoid stumps.

Hit left or right arrow keys whilst in mid air to do rad tricks.

Win win win!

Click here to play the game!

Someone at Specialized’s marketing department is clearly on the ball this year it seems. This most excellent time-wasting job-losing video game comes after a series of amusing, high-concept promo videos for recent Specialized bike model launches.

And for those of us of a certain age, this game will simultaneously bring back fond memories of days spent/wasted in video arcades. Only this time, we don’t have to keep badgering our parents for another bunch of ten pence pieces to stick in the slot.

A mountain bike video arcade… that’s free! What a time to be alive!