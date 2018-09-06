Bike Unchained 2 smartphone game available for free download now

Are you ready to send it?

Sequel to 2015 biking-on-your-phone game called Bike Unchained is out for free download now. It’s called er… Bike Unchained 2.

Bike Unchained 2 launches now!

• Out Now! The ultimate MTB mobile gaming experience for iOS and Android devices

• Compete against riders around the world

• Prove your speed, style and skill in Downhill & Slopestyle contests

• Completely redesigned with one-hand gameplay and photo-realistic 3D graphics

• Build you dream bike and customize components to your needs

• In-game mentors like Aaron Gwin, Tahnée Seagrave, Fabio Wibmer or Thomas Genon

What if you could ride epic Downhill tracks, pull off the craziest Slopestyle tricks, be mentored by some of the brightest stars in the sport, show your friends – and the world – who ́s the best in the world? Now, you can! And you don’t even need to be a pro-rider to compete; not yet at least. You don ́t need to travel across the world or to wait for the season to start – or dread for it to finish. All of this is possible and you already have everything you need right in your hand. If you have an Android or iOS device, then get ready: It’s time to send it thanks to the ultimate mountain bike gaming experience, Bike Unchained 2!

Red Bull Media House brings you the latest iteration of its Bike Unchained franchise series. If you were one of the tens of millions who played the first version, then you’ve already had a glimpse of the next best thing to actually hitting real-world trails with your bike. However, Bike Unchained 2 is next level! The brand-new game is nothing like you ́ve ever seen before: it ́s gnarlier, crazier, more realistic – the best MTB gaming experience out there.

The sequel, which has been redesigned from the ground up, allows players to play in portrait orientation mode, putting the power to win in the palm of one hand. Another key step-up of this latest installment are the stunning, realistically crisp 3D graphics, designed to recreate not only the surroundings, landscapes and look and feel of Downhill and Slopestyle courses, but also the body movements and flow of real-life riders.

“When we started working on Bike Unchained 2, we decided from the beginning we wanted to listen to what players that had played the first version had to say. We knew we had a good thing going with the first Bike Unchained, but players told us they wanted more realism. It made sense for us to design the sequel with a focus on delivering that realism through stunning visuals and a gameplay experience that allows beginners and veterans to feel the excitement of riding bikes,” stresses Pekka Kupiainen, the Producer of Bike Unchained 2.

“We also wanted to make sure that everyone who worked on the game knew that excitement first-hand. At Red Bull we have access to the greatest MTB riders in the world, so we teamed up with Matti Lehikoinen, Finnish Downhill legend, who was tireless in sharing his experience with our developers so that they could produce the most realistic game out there. It was great to get everyone on the same page say, ‘Yeah, that’s the adrenaline rush we’re going for’, and of course it was a bonding experience for the team as well.”

In the real world, MTB is as much about riding as it is about sharing the experience with others. Bike Unchained 2 builds on that premise: in every race of the game you ́ll be racing against real opponents. You ́ll have the chance to participate in live competitions and events against other shredders from around the globe. This will not only give you bragging rights over the friends you invite to your own custom leagues, but could also give you the chance to win actual real-world prizes.

To become the best, you ́ll need to learn from the best. The roster of Bike Unchained 2 mentors – who will teach, challenge and bring the very best out of your riding – is as good as they come. A few new faces have been added to assemble possibly the all-time greatest roster of MTB talent in a mountain biking game.

You ́ll get all the guidance you need from this international All-Star Team:

While working with and learning from the best certainly helps, one also needs the best gear to truly stand out. The game now features more top quality bike parts than ever before: the more you progress through the game the more options will be unlocked, allowing you to build and ride your dream bike, to stomp the fastest lines and the gnarliest of runs.

Bike Unchained 2 is available for free download from today at the Android Google Play Store and at the Apple App Store.