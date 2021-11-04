11 current best REI mountain bike deals

Fun fact: REI stands for Recreational Equipment Incoporated. Okay, so that's not exactly very fun for fact but it does help illustrate that REI have been around since 1938.
REI have weathered the storm of the ever-changing retail landscape and now exist as one of the foremost online giants for outdoor action sports. And as such they are known as one of the best places to find the best Black Friday mountain bike deals for both clothing and components.
‘View Deal’ links
You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.
Our pick of REI mountain bike deals
Pearl Izumi Summit AmFIB Convertible Pants
$225.00 $157.73
“Soft-shell fabric offers warmth and protection against wind and water. Thermal Fleece fabric with water-shedding PI Dry technology on back of knees. Tailored mountain-bike-specific fit.”
CamelBak KUDU Protector hydration pack
$200.00 $129.73
“Bring what you need in the 7-liter cargo pack, or zip the cargo pack off entirely for minimal rides requiring just hydration and protection. Load-bearing hip belt with cargo pockets optimizes fit.”
Ride Concepts Transition MTB shoes
$160.00 $119.73
“D3O high-impact-zone insoles absorb impact and help reduce fatigue; medial high-rise EVA midsoles provides support and shock absorption.
Wide 40mm cleat boxes offer ease of pedal entry.”
Ride Concepts Powerline MTB shoes
$150.00 $112.73
“Soft and grippy Rubber Kinetics DST 4.0 MAX GRIP rubber compound outsoles deliver excellent grip and connection on the pedals, regardless of conditions. Elastic lace tuck.”
Mons Royale Momentum 2.0 bike shorts
$140.00 $83.73
“Durable micro grid outer and soft merino lining will regulate temperature and stretch so you can turn the pedals without any added resistance. 4-way stretch for mobility.”
Ride Concepts Livewire MTB shoes
$100.00 $74.73
“Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 high-grip rubber outsoles provide a transitional feel. Fully gusseted tongues prevent intake of dirt and debris.”
Pearl Izumi PRO Barrier WxB cycling gloves
$100.00 $52.73
“P.R.O. Barrier fabric with OutDry technology bonds the waterproof, breathable membrane directly to the external layer of the gloves for reliable protection from the elements.”
Sealskinz Mid Mid-Length MTB Waterpoof socks
$55.00 $37.73
“100% waterproof, windproof and highly breathable, with Hydrostop silicone-free elastic seam taping that provides an extra barrier to water ingress. Merino wool lining offers moisture control and comfort.”
Sealskinz Thin Knee-Length Waterproof socks
$52.00 $35.73
“Merino wool lining offers moisture control and comfort. 100% waterproof, windproof and highly breathable, with Hydrostop silicone-free elastic seam taping that provides an extra barrier to water ingress.”
Fabric Chamber Ratchet Head Multi-Tool
$53.00 $33.73
“Includes hex bits 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 mm, plus 2 Philips head screwdrivers, 3 flat-head screwdrivers, a T10 and a T25. CNC-machined, double-ended stainless-steel bits.”
Fabric FunGuy handlebar grips
$21.00 $12.73
“One side has a ribbed textured and proven mushroom design for reducing vibration, while the micro-hex pattern on the other delivers added control at your fingertips.”
REI mountain bike deals won’t last forever
The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.