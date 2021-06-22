Nowhere to hyde with this new Jekyll, as Cannondale goes peak enduro.

Cannondale has returned to the enduro bike segment, with a revived version of its Jekyll.

Riders will fond memories of the Dyad suspension Jekyll bikes, that featured during the early years or EWS racing, will be happy to see the ungainly 2020 Jekyll 29er replaced by this more aesthetically balanced design.

Freeing the rear axle path

The new bike looks fantastically sleek, with only the shock reservoir really visible – viewed side-on. A twin-spar downtube has allowed Cannondale to package the Jekyll’s rear shock as low as possible in the frame.

Beyond the advantage of lowering centre of gravity, by having the shock so low, Cannondale has also embraced the idler-pulley trend. Proven by a spate of downhill racing successes over the last few years, the idler-pulley chain routing system allows for a more natural rear axle path.

Industrial designers at Cannondale have been particularly clever by shaping the Jekyll’s idler-pulley to also function as a chain guide. Understandably proud of the innovation, it even has a name – the ‘Guidler’.

Clever shock mount position and idler-pulley aside, what are the core numbers on this new Cannondale enduro bike? The platform is 29er, with 165mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork up front.

Slack – but not that long

Analyse the geometry table and you’ll notice that Cannondale’s Jekyll product team has resisted the temptation to go for enormous reach measurements. On a size large Jekyll, reach stretch to 475mm, with all the sizes having a 64° head angle.

Cannondale is offering two build options with the Jekyll, both using the latest generation of 38mm stanchion singe-crown forks.

At £4500, you’ll get the Jekyll 2, built with a RockShox Zeb Select fork and Fox Float DPX2 Performance shock. Drivetrain and brakes are from Shimano, with a Deore 1×12 system converting your watts to forward motion and 4-pot M6120 brakes slowing the whole show down.

WTB STX wheels, with 30mm internal diameter rims, roll the Jekyll 2 along, and 203mm Shimano rotors are in place at both ends. Managing dynamic rider position, are relatively compact dropper seatposts, with the smaller sizes having only 130mm of drop, whilst the larger Jekyll 2s are equipped with 150mm droppers.

Proper enduro spec brakes

If your high-pivot enduro desires require a more premium build, there is the Jekyll 1, priced at £6500. Fork specification upgrades to a Fox Float Factory 38, with matching grade X2 rear shock.

Drivetrain and brakes are SRAM, with the American brand’s GX/X1 combination 1×12 system and Code RSC brakes. Cannondale hasn’t been shy with the spinning brake surface specification on its Jekyll 2. It mounts a downhill bike worthy 220mm rotor up front and 200mm at the rear.

The Jekyll 2 also runs longer dropper seatposts, with the larger frame sizes featuring 170mm of drop. A neat touch is the Cannondale HollowGram SAVE carbon riser bars, at 780mm of width.

Both Jekylls use the tried and tested Maxxis enduro tyre combination, of 29×2.5” Assegai front and 29×2.4” Minion DHR II rear.

Optional extras? You can get a custom Jekyll fender.