Details of the 2019 Cannondale Jekyll 29 range

The Jekyll gains a big wheeled brother

Now Cannondale has jumped on enduro board with the wagon wheels and is ready to reveal the Cannondale Jekyll 29 range for 2019.

Cannondale Jekyll 29 need to know

150/120mm rear travel, 150mm front.

Gemini shock developed with Fox offers two travel modes; Hustle reduces travel to 120mm and ramps up spring rate, Flow gives the full 150mm of travel. Uses standard Fox shock but works by limiting air spring volume so shock stays fully active.

BallisTec carbon front triangle, aluminium stays.

Assymetric chainstay arrangement helps keep them short (442mm) without compromising tyre clearance.

Clearance for 29×2.4″ tyre at rear.

Space for full size water bottle on all sizes.

Available in sizes S-XL.

Three models available: Jekyll 29 1, Jekyll 29 2, Jekyll 29 3.

UK pricing: £3,399-£5,249

Cannondale’s Jekyll enduro machine might have gained a fresh revamp in 2017, taking it away from the odd looking Lefty suspension fork and creating an altogether more ‘normal’ looking bike. But at the same time the designers made sure it remained firmly in the 27.5″ wheeled camp. The refresh improved the geometry of the long standing model, giving it more aggressive numbers, much more suited to the modern way of riding. Alongside which Cannondale also incorporated a new, two mode travel set up to the Gemini shock to make it a much more usable beast.

Which wheel size is best?

Cannondale Jekyll 29 geometry

Cannondale Jekyll 29 1

Key features:

Fox Float Factory level suspension. (36 Float Factory Grip2 fork, 150mm travel, 42mm offset/Float Factory DPX2 Evol shock with Gemini twin mode travel setup)

Stan’s NoTubes Flow/SRAM 29″ wheelset, Maxxis DHF WT 3C EXO 29×2.5″ front/Maxxis DHR II 3C EXO 29×2.4″ rear.

SRAM X01 Eagle 12 speed drivetrain, Truvativ Stylo carbon chainset 30t.

SRAM Code RSC brakes, 200/180mm.

Cannondale carbon handlebar 780mm, Cannondale stem 35mm.

Fox Factory Transfer dropper post, 125mm drop (S), 150mm (M-XL).

UK price: £5,249.

Cannondale Jekyll 29 2

Key features:

Fox Float Performance level suspension. (36 Float Performance Fit4 fork, 150mm travel, 42mm offset/Float Performance Elite DPX2 Evol shock with Gemini twin mode travel setup)

Stan’s NoTubes Flow/SRAM 29″ wheelset, Maxxis DHF WT 3C EXO 29×2.5″ front/Maxxis DHR II 3C EXO 29×2.4″ rear.

SRAM GX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain, Truvativ Stylo carbon chainset 30t.

Shimano XT 4-piston brakes, 203/180mm.

Cannondale alloy riser handlebar 780mm, Cannondale alloy stem 35mm.

Cannondale DownLow dropper post, 100mm drop (S), 125mm (M), 150mm (L-XL).

UK price: £4,699.

Cannondale Jekyll 29 3

Key features:

Fox Float Performance level suspension. (36 Float Performance Grip fork, 150mm travel, 42mm offset/Float Performance DPS Evol shock with Gemini twin mode travel setup)

Stan’s NoTubes Flow/Formula 29″ wheelset, Maxxis DHF WT EXO 29×2.5″ front/Maxxis DHR II EXO 29×2.4″ rear.

SRAM GX/NX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain, Truvativ Stylo aluminium chainset 30t.

SRAM Guide R brakes, 200/180mm.

Cannondale alloy riser handlebar 780mm, Cannondale alloy stem 35mm.

TranzX dropper post, 100mm drop (S), 125mm (M-XL).

UK price: £3,399.

Expected UK delivery dates for the Jekyll 29 is looking to be between September and October, dependent on model.