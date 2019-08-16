New Race Face AEffect 175mm dropper post and 165mm cranks

Benjamin Haworth

Long drops and short cranks for the win

New stuff from Race Face is always worth a gander. Especially it involves 165mm cranks, 175mm dropper posts and well-designed dropper remote levers.

Press release

Race Face Æffect R Crank

Designed in Canada, the rally-rated Æffect R crankset brings enduro rated strength but keeps the weight in the XC range. Its forged 7050 AL construction optimizes stiffness without added weight. The Æffect R features our versatile CINCH System for plenty of spider options as well as our trusted 24mm EXI interface spindle. In addition to our 170 and 175mm lengths, we’ve added in a 165mm length, making it a solid crankset choice for today’s hard charging trail rider.

FEATURES

• Deep pocket net forged from 7050 AL for superior stiffness
• 24mm EXI spindle
• New 165mm length
• Can run Alloy or Steel Cinch DM Rings
• CINCH spider interface
• Black satin finish

Price: £119

SPECS

Built For: XC/Trail/All Mountain/Enduro/Fat Bike
Spindle Size: 24mm – 5 Lengths Available
Spiders: Direct Mount, 2x 104/64mm bcd (boost available)
CINCH Alloy Direct Mount: 26T, 28T, 30T, 32T, 34T, 36T
CINCH SHI 12sp: 30T, 32T, 34T
CINCH Steel Direct Mount: 28T, 30T, 32T
Weight: 632g (32T DM Alloy, W/O BB) 696g (32T DM Steel, w/o BB)
BB Compatibility: BSA, BB92, PF30

Size: 165, 170, 175mm

Æffect R Dropper Post

Introducing the Æffect R Dropper Post. Yes, it’s a budget friendly and rock solid option for riders wanting a simple, trouble free dropper post – but really it’s so much more. A sealed damping system wrapped in 7075 aluminum makes the Æffect R a lightweight dropper that also features internal cable routing compatible to modern frame design and is available up to a 170mm drop. This post will deliver countless days in the saddle and plenty of good times -stay on your bike with less service down time, the Æffect R seatpost is always ready for your next ride!

FEATURES

• Cable actuated, hydraulic cartridge – Infinite adjust within travel
• Cartridge system extremely reliable and easily serviceable
• NEW DU Bushing in the upper nut and increased upper tube diameter improves stiffness and durability
• Same 2-bolt clamp system as Ride and Chester posts
• Æffect R lever sold separately (also compatible with Turbine R universal and 1x lever)
• Uses standard shifter cable and housing

Price: £239.95

SPECS

Weight: 31.6×100=482g / 31.8×125=530g / 31.8×150=602g / 31.8×170=638g
Length: 100mm = 323mm / 125mm = 378mm / 150mm = 425mm / 170mm = 465mm (not including actuation extension out the bottom of the lower tube)
Size: 30.9 or 31.6mm
DROP 100mm / 125mm / 150mm / 170mm
Head Type: Zero offset, 2-bolt micro adjust
Material: 7075 ALLOY

Æffect R Dropper Lever

Sitting under your bar for a clean cockpit set-up, the ergonomic Æffect R 1x lever keeps things simple by using standard shifter cable and housing. It’s compatible with both the Æffect R and Turbine R dropper posts.

FEATURES

• Ergonomic 1x lever
• Sits under bar for a clean look
• Smooth and easy lever action
• Uses standard shifter cable and housing
• Also compatible with the Turbine R dropper post

Price: £49.95

SPECS

Colour: BLACK
Compatible with: Æffect R and Turbine R dropper posts