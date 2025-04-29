Moustache’s new e-bike uses the Pinion motor and gearbox combo, but at 27kg and with pretty ordinary power it could be a hard sell in the age of Avinox

The Moustache Clutch is a 160mm e-bike with Pinion’s MGU motor and gearbox generating 85Nm of torque and 600W… is it undergunned and overweight compared with the DJI Avinox?

The new Moustache Clutch is an e-bike without a rear mech, instead it uses the new combined motor and gearbox unit from Pinion, one of only a handful of bikes to get hold of the latest German tech.

It’s a strange name for a bike given there’s no clutch inside its motor, but the new Moustache here uses Pinion’s latest Motor Gearbox Unit (MGU): it delivers 85Nm of torque and 600W of peak power, and there’s a custom 780Wh Moustache battery powering it all.

It’s an unconventional machine then, but one many of us have been dreaming of since e-bikes began more than a decade ago. Pairing the motor and gearbox seems like a natural fit, and offers the holy trinity of less maintenance, reduced risk of damage, and less unsprung mass.

There’s a big question to be answered though. In an age where bikes with 1,000W of peak power and 120Nm of torque are increasingly common thanks to the DJI Avinox motor, and the latest Specialized Turbo Levo S-Works commands 720W power and 111Nm of torque, can a gearbox bike like this keep up?

Moustache Clutch need to know

New e-bike with 160mm travel and a 170mm fork, and mullet wheels

Pinion MGU combined motor and gearbox does away with the rear mech

600W peak power, 85Nm torque, and a custom 780Wh battery

Three models in the range, from £7,199 to £8,899, available June

26.9kg for the two lower specced bikes, and 27.4kg for the top end model

MGU aside, the rest of the Clutch’s details are more conventional, the bike uses 160mm travel and gets a 170mm fork and setup runs on mullet wheels. And by the way, Moustache says it invented the mullet wheel setup, on the Samedi FS27/9 from 2013.

There are three bikes in the range (plus an adventure bike option with a rack and mudguards), The Clutch 160.7 retails for £7,199, the 160.8 is £7,999 and the 160.9 costs £8,899. Moustache says bikes will be available from June 2025.

Motor modes and display

There are four assistance modes from the MGU, Fly gives you access to the full 85Nm of torque, Flex also delivers 85Nm of torque but requires you to pedal harder to get there, while Flow tops out at 70Nm. Finally there’s an Eco mode with a meagre 30Nm of torque.

With a Pure control unit resembling Fazua’s Ring control unit and a Fit Master display set into the top tube, the Pinion MGU looks pretty slick.

Motor and gearbox

Back to the star of the Moustache Clutch then, the new MGU. It’s not the first to get the drivetrain and motor combo, Rotwild, Simplon, and Bulls have it, and Geometron has a bike with it coming soon.

The big pull here is three fold, first up there’s less unsprung mass with the cassette and mech gone, meaning the suspension is quicker and freer to move. Moustache reckons it’s 750g lighter because of this.

The motor and gearbox itself is heavier than other motor-only units though, at 4.1kg it’s 1.3kg heavier than Bosch CX and 1.6kg more than the DJI Avinox, which more than makes up for the weight savings. Moustache also says the Clutch frame is slightly heavier to accommodate the MGU.

Add all that up and Moustache says the bike weighs a massive 26.9kg, and 27.4kg in the top spec build, making it one of the heaviest machines out there and much portlier than any of the best electric mountain bikes we’ve tested recently.

The next great boon of a motor and gearbox is there’s much less to look after. The Gates Carbon drive is claimed to last twice as long as a chain before being replaced, and there’s no cleaning or lubing to be done. All that’s required is you change the oil every 10,000km. Finally, with no derailleur to snap off the system is much more robust.

The raw numbers on the Clutch’s MGU are that it has 12 gears with a 600% ratio, and that you can shift under load. That’s not all though…

New auto shifting

Pinion’s new TE1 E-Trigger shifter lets the rider change gear, obviously. But you’re also able to dispense with it altogether and pick from a range of options like SRAM’s Auto Shift Powertrain. At its most basic, this AI gearing has a Start Select mode that lets you shift when stationary. Pre Select will automatically change gear for you when you’re coasting and not pedalling, and Auto-Shift is akin to Shimano Autoshift that’ll change gears for you at any time.

Suspension design

Moustache’s design is called Magic Kinematic Platform, it says the new bike has a supple leverage ratio at the start of its stroke, gets more progressive in the mid-stroike, and gets “bottomless support” deep into its 160mm travel.

Other components

The bike features an integrated rear light built into the seatpost clamp, with front light wiring pre-installed for added convenience. A custom multi-tool ensures all essential trail tools are always within reach, while specially designed mudguards help protect against dirt and debris. A battery-mounted tool bag provides space for emergency spares, and the frame is Fidlock-ready, offering a sleek, easy-to-use accessory system. To help maintain a clean look, a clear TPU protection kit is included to shield high-wear areas of the frame.

Models in the range

The entry level 160.7 gets the same frame and Pinion MGU and 780Wh battery as all the other models, but instead of a Gates drive there’s a KMC chain. It uses Magura MT5 brakes and what looks like a RockShox Psylo fork.

The 160.8 gets the Gates belt drive and a RockShox Zeb Select fork and Vivid Select fork, and Double Down casing Maxxis tyres.

Top of the range, the 160.9 features Ultimate level RockShox suspension, the latest Magura Gustav Pro brakes, and Mavic wheels.

Geometry

With four sizes in the range the Clutch 160 offers a decent range of fit, with reach from 435mm S up to 504mm in the XL. There’s no proportional geometry though, and with a long 450mm chainstay across all sizes the small could end up a bit too leggy.

The 349mm BB height is decent, while the 64.2° is in keeping with new e-bikes like the Santa Cruz Bullit.