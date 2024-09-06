Bikes with Shimano’s Autoshift are like hen’s teeth, but I found it standard on this Rockrider E-Feel 500 S at Decathlon for £3,999

Decathlon seems to have snuck out another couple of e-bike designs to run alongside the Rockrider E-Expl we tested recently, and some of them even have Shimano's ultra-rare Autoshift.

When Shimano launched its Autoshift system for e-bikes last year, we were intrigued. Paul Burwell went to the launch of the Shimano EP801 motor and Autoshift for MBR and came away with the opinion that it offers advantages on rolling terrain, and makes life simpler for new riders. Why? Because it allows them to forget about fumbling around for the right gear, and instead focussing on braking and body positioning. It even lets you remove your shifters altogether, and run a really clean cockpit.

But since that launch, we’ve yet to come across a complete bike with the system fully installed. Some brands even thought their bikes came with it, but later found out they didn’t. It was certainly a confusing state of affairs for anyone interested in trying the new technology, particularly as SRAM made it crystal clear that any bike with its new Powertrain motor system would have access for its own Auto Shift function.

16 months later and we seem to have found some bikes with Shimano’s Autoshift fitted as standard, and being from sports supermarket chain Decathlon, they happen to be rather good value. The first one is the Rockrider E-Feel 900s, which comes with 29in wheels, 150mm travel with a 160mm fork, Shimano EP801 motor, 630Wh internal battery, and Canadian-made alloy frame.

The spec is pretty impressive for the price, with a RockShox Domain fork (think mini-Zeb, with 38mm stanchions), a Shimano Cues Di2 electronic drivetrain, hardwearing Linkglide chain and cassette, TRP Trail Evo brakes, Sun Ringle Duroc SD37 Comp wheels, and a dropper post. Tyres look like the only fly in the ointment, with own-brand Rockrider rubber that will probably need upgrading at some point. Oh, and the weight, which is fairly porky at a claimed 24.8kg for the size medium.

Decathlon offers four frame sizes, and the geometry looks decent, with a 65º head angle, 76.5º effective seat angle, 349mm BB height, and 465mm chainstays. Sizing runs from 425mm reach on the small, to 485mm on the large, in 20mm increments. For a sports supermarket, Decathlon seems to be on a bit of a roll recently, with some really decent e-bikes. Something we highlighted when we tested the Rockrider E-Expl 520S recently. Best of all, the E-Feel 900 s is currently on sale with a £1k discount at £3,999.99. At that price it would have definitely been a contender in our recent group test to find the best budget electric bike.

For an extra £500, you could get the upgraded Team Edition. This uses the same basic frame, motor, battery, and electronic shifting, but bumps up the spec with some pretty high-end parts. For example, the fork is upgraded to a RockShox Zeb Ultimate (that’s a £1,000 fork!) and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock. Instead of a Shimano Cues drivetrain, its XT, and the wheels move up to Mavic E-Deemax. It does look like you give up the Autoshift functionality, but you still get Freeshift, where the bike changes gear while coasting along, such as the start of a descent if you’ve just been in an easy gear for climbing. Click here to check it out on the Decathlon website.