Hardline reveals its second wave of riders, for the best UK gravity bike event.

The Red Bull Hardline rider list, is growing.

Somewhere between a Welsh Rampage and a downhill race, this month will see the seventh running of Red Bull’s Hardline.

With the Atherton mountain bike dynasty using their line scoping and building skill, on the steepest Welsh terrain, expectations are high for this year’s Hardline.

Hardline coming back stronger

The event did not run last year, and will be without spectator’s, but the Athertons are promising a mega course, of immense technicality.

Huge drops, steps, road gaps and jumps are the sequence of features that riders must navigate, at speed, as they descend a slope in the Dyfi valley.

For those who believe that UCI World Cup DH track lack inspiration, Hardline is terrifically old-school and a true test of downhill and freeriding skill.

The list of riders confirmed for Hardline tally some of the most revered names in gravity mountain biking.

Many speed and style riders

UCI World Cup campaigners such as Laurie Greenland, Kade Edwards and current champion, Matt Walker, are all attending.

Gravity mountain biking icon and style master, Brendan Fairclough will also be battling the new Hardline course. Expect a wild run, too, from Kiwi powerhouse, George Brannigan.

The other riders attending will be Bernard Kerr, Brage Vestavik, Charlie Hatton, Kaos Seagrave and Adam Brayton. They will be joined by Craig Evans, Joe Smith, Harry Molloy, Joe Breeden, Jono Jones, Elliot Heap, Phil Atwill and Matt Hockenhull.

If you think there is a notable missing name, from the gravity riding talent pool, fear not. These rides are only the wave one and two Hardliners.

The event’s third, and final, wave of riders, will be announced next week.