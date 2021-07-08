‘Best Of British’ riders make up first Red Bull Hardline 2021 list

The first riders for this year’s Red Bull Hardline race at the end of July have been announced, with some of the very best British riders amongst the names ready to take on the UK’s hardest MTB race.

At the start line will be Jono Jones, Kaos Seagrave, Brendan Fairclough, Craig Evans, Joe Smith, Adam Brayton, Joe Bridon, Phil Atwill, Elliot Heap, Harry Molloy, Matt Hockenhull and Charlie Hatton, however this is just a flavour, with more names announced next week.

Red Bull Hardline 2021 rider list

Jono Jones (GBR)

Kaos Seagrave (GBR)

Brendan Fairclough (GBR)

Craig Evans (GBR)

Joe Smith (GBR)

Joe Breeden (GBR)

Phil Atwill (GBR)

Elliot Heap (GBR)

Harry Molloy (GBR)

Matt Hockenhull (GBR)

Adam Brayton (GBR)

Charlie Hatton (GBR)

This year’s race will take place on the 24th & 25th July during a break in the UCI DH calendar, allowing one of the strongest fields ever seen to race at a Red Bull Hardline event.

Kaos Seagrave, part of the formidable Canyon Collective FMD team gave his thoughts on the appeal of Red Bull Hardline.

“Red Bull Hardline is so big and gnarly even the top mountain bikers in the world struggle to get down clean. But you have to go as fast as you can because it is a race. It’s not like you can take your time and really compose yourself. So if you make a mistake, you just have to keep going. However, It’s such good fun, we all get along, and we all try and help each other out, so if someone wants advice on a different line or how to do one of the features, we help each other. Everyone is talking and chatting – it’s just a different atmosphere and I love the vibes at Red Bull Hardline.”

For some, like former winner Craig Evans, Red Bull Hardline 2021 will be their first domestic competitive race in two years.

“Red Bull Hardline is a chance to ride some terrain and features that we rarely get to take on. I’m not sure whether it being my first competitive race in two years is a good idea, but we’ll soon find out! It’s a chance to ride and have a session with a load of mint bike riders after such a long time”

Red Bull Hardline will be streamed free and live on Red Bull TV across the entire weekend. Stay tuned for broadcast details in the days and weeks to follow.

For this year’s event Red Bull is collaborating with Trash Free Trails, a community-focused, non-profit organisation with a mission to protect trails and wild places. In the first collaboration from a planned long-term partnership, Red Bull Hardline 2021 will be the first major event to pilot the TFT Approved scheme, an independent self-certification toolkit, that aims to “empower and enable organisers to deliver events to the highest possible standards in terms of sustainability.”