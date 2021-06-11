Red Bull Hardline returns in July: no spectators but more extreme course

Justifiably billed as "the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race", Red Bull Hardline is set to return next month (July 24 and 25).

Based on the same precipitous hillside in Wales’ Dyfi Valley, the seventh edition of Red Bull Hardline is promising a course that is “faster, bigger and more extreme” than previous years.

As ever, the Hardline course has been designed by Dan Atherton. The new course includes an extension to the gap on the mammoth Step Up jump which then leads directly into a new 65ft step down feature.

Dan Atherton: “Over the years Red Bull Hardline has gained a huge reputation both with spectators and riders. It’s more than just a race; it’s a statement of a rider’s commitment to pushing the sport, and this year is no exception. The course is the most intense it’s ever been with some new features that I honestly think push the limits of what is possible. With a huge amount of rider input to the course and an amazing rider list this year’s Hardline is going to go off. There’s some incredible riders already lining up, including a massive British contingent so I’m excited to get going and announce some names next week.”

Red Bull Hardline will be streamed free and live on Red Bull TV across the entire weekend.

Further rider announcements and broadcast details will be issued over the next few weeks leading up to the weekend itself.

For this year’s event Red Bull is collaborating with Trash Free Trails. Red Bull Hardline 2021 will be the first major event to pilot the TFT Approved scheme, an independent self-certification toolkit, that aims to “empower and enable organisers to deliver events to the highest possible standards in terms of sustainability.”