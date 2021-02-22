Universally acclaimed gravity style master, Brendan Fairclough, will keep gambling with Scott.



One of Britain’s most stylish and revered gravity mountain bikers has confirmed an extension of his professional contract with Scott.

The Swiss mountain bike and apparel brand has retained Brendan Fairclough on its riding roster for at least another three years.

Julian Wagner is Scott’s mountain bike marketing manager and has no reservation about his star gravity rider. “Having worked with Brendan for many years now, it was only natural to want to continue the relationship. With all of the successful projects behind us, and a good idea of what’s to come, we’re looking forward to working together with Brendan for the years to come.”

Fast, fun and filming it all

Despite never having achieved the downhill racing win that his outrageous talent is clearly capable of, Fairclough’s free riding and freakish ability on trail bikes have garnered him a significant global following.

For this year Brendan will compete at UCI downhill Word Cup events and continue to produce the calibre of video edit and documentaries which showcases his humble demeanour and outrageous riding ability.

“This company has outdone itself constantly moving forward and in my opinion building the best, sexiest bikes on the planet. Super proud and excited to continue my relationship with the Scott family for another three years. We have more big projects in store for you, can’t wait!”

No gambling with bike selection

Brendan’s choice gravity bike for this season will be Scott’s current Gambler, last revised during 2019, in a size large.

For Brendan’s requirements it rolls Enve carbon wheels, shod with a selection of Maxxis downhill tyres and Fox suspension. Brakes are supplied by TRP, whilst Brendan remains committed to DMR for his cranks, pedal and grips.

Cockpit geometry sees a handlebar and stem combination by Deity, who also provide the seatpost and saddle for Brendan to sit on.