After half a dozen years and many UCI DH achievements with Mondraker, Greenland is moving on.

Mondraker’s most successful rider is leaving the Spanish mountain bike brand’s downhill team.

After six years, Laurie Greenland will be moving on to another UCI DH outfit for 2022. His time at Mondraker brought success for both rider and bike brand.

During his first year with Mondraker, the former UCI junior World Champion secured an impressive senior World Championship silver medal, in Val di Sole.

Evolving the Summun

Laurie’s collect of UCI World Cup podiums, for Mondraker, were deeply impressive. Lenzerheide (2017, 4th), Leogang (2018, 3rd), Val di Sole (2018, 2nd), Vallnord (2018, 4th), Les Gets (2019, 3rd) and Maribor (2021, 3rd) and Lenzerheide(5th).

Then there was that famous first UCI Elite World Cup win, in 2019, at Val di Sole.

Beyond his UCI form, Laurie also showed that Mondraker’s Summun could handle the most challenging downhill tracks. His second-place finish at the 2021 Red Bull Hardline proved the Summun could handle huge features, at high speed, with aplomb.

Mondraker will always remember six great years

Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker, has fond memories of Laurie.

“Nothing lasts forever. It’s been six years full of emotions that have seen us screaming anxiously in front of the RedBull TV coverage, or better yet, suffering nervously at the finish line of many World Cups as we watch the clock tick.”

“Laurie has been one of the riders who has built his career alongside the brand, creating the most successful stage of MS-Mondraker to date, we have grown along the way, and above all, we have enjoyed the spirit of competition that unites us.”

“We wish him all the best in his new stage and of course, we’ll see you at the races!”