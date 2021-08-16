The Mondraker team rider showed his dust riding skills on steep Slovenian terrain.

The previous UCI World Cup event in Maribor saw torrential conditions and mud tyres. Things could not have been more different for this season’s race.

Dry and dusty, with searing temperatures, the Slovenian venue saw fine terrain powder caking components and corners, which triggered issues for many riders.

British riders gave a good account of themselves, despite the unfamiliarly dusty track conditions. Jordan Williams finished second in the junior men’s, with Phoebe Gale winning in the women’s.

Tahnee Seagrave finished fifth in the elite women’s race, while the elite men’s saw one of the best finishes in a long time, with the top five riders besting each other on consecutive runs.

Making easy work of a tricky track

Laurie Greenland showed his speed and adaptability in Maribor. With the track conditions deteriorating, Greenland rolled down in an expressive style.

The Mondraker rider was wild but fast. It was nearly impossible to read a true line into the tighter corners, with an unpredictable layer of dust covering those off-camber ruts and roots.

Despite riding with great intensity, Greenland kept it tidy enough to finish in third, behind Thibaut Daprela and eventual winner Loris Vergier.

The UCI World Cup will resume on the first weekend of September in Switzerland. Expectations are for another steep and powdery Alpine track that should play to a rider such as Greenland’s strengths.

Greenland goes to Switzerland in fifth place overall, with Danny Hart in eighth and Reece Wilson completing the British top ten presence.