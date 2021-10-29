Mondraker Raze is a new 130mm carbon trail bike (plus a new Foxy)

Mondraker has upgraded its Foxy and added a new trail bike, called the Mondraker Raze, as part of its 2021 model year update. And there is MIND suspension

The Spanish forward geometry pioneers have revealed a 2021 model year Foxy and a new trail bike, the Mondraker Raze: a 130mm trail bike.

The Spanish brand is renowned for its bold frame geometry, intricate Zero suspension platform and flattened top tubes. With these new bikes, Mondraker has added some reach and enabled a dual-position function, creating even greater geometry adjustment for the rear shock.

The core figures for Mondraker’s new Foxy pairs 150mm of frame travel, with a 160mm fork. Mondraker’s Foxy XR takes the idea further. With a 170mm Öhlins RFX 36 up front and a glorious British Racing Green colourway, it’s clearly meant to be mixing it up with the best enduro mountain bikes between the tapes.

Don’t MIND the tech

All Foxys have a 64.5° head angle, in the slackest shock position. The standard setting sees a 65° head angle.

As one would expect of a Mondraker, the 2021 Foxy bikes have generously sized front triangles, with a size large stretch to 490mm of reach.

Mondraker’s innovative MIND suspension telemetry feature is part of the new Foxy offering and all the bikes feature slickly routed internal cabling.

Raze your trail bike game

Beyond the updated Foxy, followers of all things Mondraker will be thrilled to meet its Raze. This is a new 130mm trail bike, with the same shapely frame and Zero suspension platform, as Mondraker’s Foxy.

Mondraker classes the Raze as a trail bike. It runs a 150mm fork, which sets the head angle at 65.5°. Designers on the Raze project have not been shy with edging the geometry progression, either. The Raze has 495mm of reach, in a size large.

Like the Foxy, the Raze also features a carbon-fibre front and rear triangle, with a durable threaded bottom bracket standard. Mondraker’s MIND suspension tech is also present on Raze.

Alloy Foxy is cheapest

Pricing for the new Mondrakers start at 3299 for an alloy Foxy. The most affordable carbon version is £5399, and that British Racing Green Foxy XR is £7999.

If you are keen on a Raze (aren’t we all?), the new 130mm carbon trail bike starts at £5499, and peaks at 9 £299, for the Raze RR SL, with SRAM’s AXS wireless drivetrain and dropper.