Santa Cruz has taken some of the best British, Canadian and German riders into its Syndicate team

After some cryptic teasing, the Santa Cruz Syndicate has confirmed its team roster for the 2022 UCI season.

Greg Minnaar remains in his position as the team’s lead rider. It will be his 15th season with the Syndicate. And amazingly, his 24th season as a UCI World Cup pro campaigner.

Joining the current World Champion will be some of downhill racing’s most exciting young riders.

Santa Cruz has graduated Germany’s Nina Hoffmann from her start as Juliana rider, to become part of the Syndicate. The former javelin athlete has shown terrific speed and potential, since arriving on the UCI World Cup scene in 2019.

Junior World Champ on the Syndicate

Another excellent signing for the Syndicate is Jackson Goldstone. The current junior World Champion is regarded as a future downhill racing superstar.

Despite being only 17, Goldstone has abundant natural speed and bike skills. As he grows and shapes into an elite rider, he could become a consistent race winner for the Syndicate.

From Mondraker to Santa Cruz

Pairing with Greg in the elites, will be Laurie Greenland. The former junior World Champion has a riding style and presence that will sit comfortably within the theme of all things Syndicate.

Official team kit and bike graphics have not been revealed, but expect some dashing Santa Cruz V10 designs, from all the new Syndicate team members.

Santa Cruz is building for the future, with its new signings. Despite his age-defying form, Greg Minnaar is close to retirement. This season could be an ideal opportunity for him, to transfer precious experience to Santa Cruz’s new Syndicate youth brigade.

Completing the Syndicate team is Steve Peat. The downhill racing legend will continue in his ambassadorial role for Santa Cruz. He is sure to provide a calming and influence in the pits at the UCI World Cup and World Championship events.