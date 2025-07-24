Two eyewear holders!… Giro’s latest Montaro III helmet gets more features, new Mips liner, and costs £160

The Giro Montaro Mips III has been rebooted for 2025, but as I only ride with one pair of glasses on it’s useless for me

Giro has a new lid out called the Montaro Mips III, it’s an updated version of one of the best mountain bike helmets we’ve ever tested and comes with increased protection and more features, Giro says.

For starters it now includes an integrated sunglasses holders both front and rear, which is totally useless for me as I only ever wear one pair of glasses when riding. That was a joke, by the way, and while I also never take off my glasses while riding I reckon this is a pretty helpful feature for lots of riders out there.

More importantly, Montaro III now uses the latest slip plane liner called Mips Evolve Core, which claims to be thinner, lighter and more breathable than the original Mips.

Giro also says the new Montaro III has been built around the new tech rather than having it added in afterwards. This means the fit adjuster, the padding and foam protection are all integral to the design, and there’s more room and less unnecessary bulk because of that.

In our Giro Montaro II helmet review, tester Paul Burwell said it was out and out comfort that won him over. This time around Giro says it’s even more comfortable thanks to a more precise Roc Loc Trail retention system, which uses a bigger dial and should therefore prove easier to use… although we’ve yet to try it in anger.

It looks to have the same Ionic+ anti-microbial pads inside as last time though, which is a good thing as they’re pretty minimal and remained pong free even after months of sweaty riding. In fact the just-enough padding and huge venting was another big plus on the old helmet, and one I’m pleased to see replicated on the mark 3.

Where the Montaro II lost marks was its adjustable visor. Sure the brand practically invented the novel idea of actually being able to move the peak around (what a concept!), but we found the bolts holding it in place could work loose.

I don’t think the Montaro III will have that problem this time around as the bolts are built into the helmet itself. Giro says it’s adjustable with just one hand too, which means it must have a very light action… but hopefully a sturdy enough feel to stay in place once you do.

Interestingly, one of my modern favourites deliberately doesn’t have a moveable visor, in the Specialized Camber helmet. So while this is a neat touch on the Montaro III it’s not 100% necessary if that peak is fixed in the right place.

The Montaro III also gets a new Fidlock magnetic buckle, replacing the old school clasp of the previous version. I’m OK with the old school system of retention on budget helmets, but on a £160 top end model I’m expecting something better like this… besides, it’s hard to argue that the Ficlock isn’t a brilliant and easy-to-use design.

The Montaro III isn’t the only new safety system to be launched this week, we’ve also seen the latest World Cup winning Fox Rampage RS helmet, at an incredible £550. And while it doesn’t meet the motorbike safety standards of the Rampage RS’s chinbar, the Montaro III does get CPSC / CE and eBike standard NTA 8776 certification.

It’s the e-bike certification that’s really good to see, and means the lid has passed more stringent safety standards and is specifically designed for speeds up to 45km/h, or 28 mph. That’s not unique to the Montaro III here of course, but I’d rule out any new helmet today that doesn’t pass this.

It also comes in three sizes, S (52-55.5cm), M (55.5-59) and L (59-62.5), and in four colours, Matte Black/Gloss Black, Matte White/Gloss White, Matte Stone/Gloss Stone and Matte Dark Sage/Gloss Dark Sage. It retails at £159.99.