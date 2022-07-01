Giro Montaro II helmet review

The Giro Montaro has had an update. It still boasts impressive safety features and construction, but now it's a whole lot more comfortable

Obviously with this being called the Montaro II, the Montaro has had a reboot. The big question is is it still good enough to rate a high score and place amongst the best mountain bike helmets out there? And thankfully, the answer is yes.

The II uses the same in-moulded construction, where the EPS and Roll Cage reinforcement is placed in the mould with the microshell and then bonded. Now though, it also gets a new Roc Loc 5 Air MIPS – Giro combines the movable liner and retention device into a single part, which eliminates bulk and weight.

Interestingly it also changes the sizing slightly – the large Montaro we tested last time felt a little snug and perched, this one doesn’t. It also feels more secure even without the straps fastened and is generally more comfortable too. The retention device itself is easily the most accurate and is only indexed one way, so you can release tension quickly.

So far, the anti-microbial Ionic+ padding hasn’t retained any odour but then there’s not a lot of it. The reason for that is Giro has really dialled the venting on the Montaro II – with 16 vents and sculpted internal channelling it’s the best here. In fact, on some early morning spring rides, it was too cold.

Giro was one of the first to pioneer an adjustable visor and the POV is indexed, so holds its position, and is stiff enough to be adjustable with one hand. There’s plenty of space underneath for a full goggle, and you also get a matching strap gutter.

To accommodate a POV camera, Giro borrows the mount from its sister company Bell. This clips into the rear vent and even has a breakaway feature, so you’ll snap the cheap bit not your £500 camera.

Verdict There is a lot of good stuff about this helmet – the venting is excellent; the fit is superb and it’s also excellent quality. However, the devil is in the detail and the reason it plays second fiddle to the Bell is the old school clasp, the fixing screws on the visor can work loose, and coverage doesn’t extend quite as far down at the back.