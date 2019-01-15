Details of the new 175mm Fox Transfer dropper post

Will it fit in your frame?

Specification and measurement details of new 175mm Fox Transfer dropper. Will it fit in your frame? Here’s the key lengths you need to measure.

FOX TRANSFER 175mm SEATPOST

FOX has expanded its award-winning Transfer seatpost lineup with a 175mm drop option. Available in both Factory and Performance Series, the new Transfer 175 continues FOX’s excellent reputation of smooth function and great reliability with an infinitely adjustable height design, and internal or external cable routing options. Low lever force and great modulation make it easy to regulate return speed and small height adjustments.

Currently, there are three remote lever options for Transfer posts, two from FOX and one from Race Face. The FOX lever options include a lightweight below-the-bar design for 1x drivetrains and an above-the-bar design for 2x/3x drivetrains. The Race Face 1x design features a larger lever that pivots on precision bearings for smooth action and reduced force. It also offers two mounting positions and is MatchMaker 1x compatible.

Low lever force provides consistent actuation pressure even with saddle weighted or unweighted

Speed modulated with lever throw

Three remote options

FOX: Left side below bar (for 1x) or Left/Right on bar (for 2x/3x)

Race Face: Left side below bar (for 1x)

Cable actuated with tool-free quick disconnect for easier installation and removal

30.9 or 31.6 diameter

Drop options: 4in (100 mm), 5in (125 mm), 6in (150 mm), 7in (175mm)

Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat upper post

Performance Series models feature black anodized upper post

Factory post only – $344 USD

Performance post only – $294

FOX Remote Lever only (1x or 2x/3x) – $65

Race Face Turbine R 1x Remote Lever only – $70