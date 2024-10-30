Fox Racing aims to light up the winter months with its new reflective Lunar Collection

The new Lunar collection from Fox clothing adds a practical angle to looking good during the winter months.

Dark nights, shorter days, not seeing the sun until spring time of year is here again, but Fox clothing is hoping to brighten the mood a little with its latest Lunar clothing collection. From helmets to pants, a wide range of its autumn and winter riding kit has been given the reflective treatment – and the Fire jersey, Fire pants, and Fire gloves tested here, even have some “extra warmth” built into them.

Fox Lunar Collection need to know:

Both men’s and women’s apparel recieve the Lunar treatment

There’s also a special Speedframe Pro Lunar Helmet

Selections from the Ranger, Fire and Defend collections included

Prices start at £20.99

The new collection has reflective zones for increased visibility at night

Fire jersey, pants and gloves are designed for colder temperatures

Fox Lunar Collection

You’ve dusted off your mountain bike lights, you’ve donned the thermals, and you’re meeting your mates in a dodgy, rural car park hoping not to see too much of the local wildlife because there’s only got what, three hours of light in a day now? That’s right, it’s British winter time. But Fox has used the clocks going back to launch its latest winter-inspired collection, called Lunar.

It’s a pretty subtle theme, but with reflective flashes in the right places for extra visibility when you’re hitting the trails in the dark, it’s a nice twist on a special edition. And to keep you warm throughout your winter rides, the Fire range has also been given the Lunar treatment. So, what’s new?

The Lunar Collection is more of a design change than anything else, inspired by those who want to make the most of the golden hour and squeeze all the light they can out of the day. So, what’s included in the range? First up is the Fox Speedframe Pro Lunar Helmet. It features a new colourway with reflectiveness built-in making it easier for riders behind to see you on the trail.

When it comes to outerwear, the Flexair Fire Hybrid Lunar Jacket is the one – although only in a men’s/unisex fit. The women’s range includes the Ranger Drirelease MD LS Jersey Lunar in sizes XS to XL, and the Women’s Ranger Fire Glove Lunar in sizes S to L.

The Ranger Lunar Pant and Defend Fire Pant Lunar get some reflective features throughout, but I particularly like the designs on the jerseys. And when it comes to accessories, the 8in Defend Sock has reflective patterns on the calf and toe band, and the Purevue Black/Clear goggles get a reflective banding across the strap.

The full range is available to purchase now from the Fox website.

Full collection:

Speedframe Pro Lunar Helmet (S, M, L): £164.99

Ranger Lunar Pant (28”-40”): £99.99

Purevue Black/Clear Lunar (One Size): £109.99

Defend Lo-Pro Fire Glove Lunar (S, M, L, XL): £39.99

Flexair Fire Hybrid Lunar Jacket (S, M, L, XL): £219.99

Ranger Drirelease MD LS Jersey Lunar (S, M, L, XL, XXL): £64.99

Women’s Ranger Drirelease MD LS Jersey Lunar (XS, S, M, L, XL): £64.99

Defend Fire Pant Lunar (28”-40”): £169.99

Women’s Ranger Fire Glove Lunar (S, M, L): £34.99

8” Defend Sock Lunar (XS/S, S/M, L/XL): £20.99