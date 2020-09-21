Fox Speedframe Pro helmet review

Previous Fox lidss had suspect styling, but they’ve totally nailed the Fox Speedframe Pro. It’s well thought out, comfortable, protective and a good price.

The last helmet we saw from Fox (the Flux) had a flimsy visor, badly fitting straps and a retention device that lacked adjustment. Thankfully Fox has addressed all those issues, and more, with the new Speedframe Pro.

At the heart of the Pro is the same dual-density Varizorb EPS we saw in the Fox Flux, and you can actually see this (one is dark, the other is light) if you turn the helmet upside down. What you can’t see is how they’re joined internally – there’s a sort of zig zag border between them and when compressed, such as during an impact, this dissipates energy more effectively. It’s almost like a high-tech crumple zone. To further bolster the protection, the Pro features a MIPs liner to offset additional rotational forces.

With a wide channel over the brow and integrated peak vents, venting is good. The peak is adjustable to four positions (which are notched) and can be tilted right up, so you can easily stash a set of goggles underneath. You can’t see it here but the inside there’s also a slightly cutaway should you choose to use conventional eyewear.

The dialled 360 Fit system uses a press-stud arrangement to adjust the height. Our only criticism is the dial did work loose on our sample due to some over-zealous tightening. We fixed it, but it’s prudent not to overtighten it.

We’re not big fans of the multi-piece XT2 liner. It has an antimicrobial treatment to manage odour, but the individual parts tend to move around a lot more than one big pad.

Most MBR testers like the magnetic Fidlock SNAP buckle – it’s easy to open and close and, best of all, doesn’t nip your skin. Side straps are held in place via fixed adjusters, they’re nicely spaced and are low enough to clear the biggest ear lugs.