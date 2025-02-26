Endura has almost too good to be true discounts on some of our top-rated mountain bike apparel – gear up for summer with up to 70% off reductions

The Endura Outlet is a gold mine waiting to plundered with crazy reductions on some of the best mountain bike shoes around – the MT500 Burner Clipless shoe – for just £70, or the Scottish brand's iconic bombproof baggies – the MT500 short – at 50% off.

Endura knows plenty about making the best mountain biking apparel that’s built to cope with the foulest of riding weather. Based in Scotland, the brand has been around since 1993, and has always aimed to be at the forefront of producing innovative MTB kit developed and endorsed by the likes of Atherton Racing and Endura athletes Joe Barnes and Kris Kyle.

Right now, Endura has massive discounts in its Outlet Store with MTB apparel and accessories that, if you’re quick, can have you geared up for summer riding at a fraction of the cost. Below I’ve added an entire outfit of some of my own favourite Endura MTB kit, and a quick list of some other stand-out deals – but for the full list of sale items, head over to the Endura Outlet.

Endura Outlet Quick List

Endura MT500 Burner L/S Jersey

The best mountain bike jerseys need to be comfortable, have plenty of high-performance technical features and also keep you looking good on the trails. The MT500 Burner Jersey ticks all the boxes and is renowned for hard-riding performance. This long-sleeved version is constructed from a tough, extra-durable fabric in the high wear zones, and the main body uses a rapid wick material that helps keep you dry and cool. Strategically placed stretch panels have been included to give unrestricted movement on your bike. The loose, relaxed fit makes it compatible with the best elbow guards and body protection.

Endura MT500 Spray Short

If you’re looking for a pair of the best mountain bike shorts then look no further than the MT500 baggies. These have been around forever and nothing much has changed in their design over the years. I’d like to say I’ve owned lots of these but my original pair are still going strong, hard-wearing and superbly durable. The Spray version is designed to excel in damp, variable conditions. Featuring a waterproof, seat panel they shed off the worst of water kicked up from your back wheel.

Endura MT500 Spray Short, was £94.99 , now £47.50

The classic MT500’s just do it all perfectly. The are superbly comfortable with a stretch nylon fabric giving unrestricted movement. The cut is just right and accommodates the best knee pads easily. There’s 50% off the Black or Atlantic colourways and sizes from S-XXL. View deal at Endura Endura SingleTrack Trouser II Some of the best mountain bike pants you could ever want to own are produced by Endura. Ridden by Rachel Atherton in many a World Cup Downhill victory, and her sibling Gee in his hair-raising Ridgeline Series, Endura know how to deliver tough and capable riding pants. The SingleTrack II on offer here are a bulletproof trail pant with a head-turning aesthetic and seriously durable fabrics.

Endura SingleTrack Trouser II, was £99.99 , now £44

These MTB pants boast what Endura say is “indestructible garment engineering” along with zipped hand pockets and thigh vents for temperature regulation. Additional cargo pockets in the rear take care of valuables and the Clickfast poppers on the inner waistband allow you to add Clickfast liner shorts should you require. Only available in the Blueberry colour with a massive 56% off, sized from S-XXL View deal at Endura

Endura GV500 Waterproof Jacket

We gave the Endura GV500 jacket a perfect ten out of ten score during our testing. It’s part of Endura’s gravel range but MBR Editor Danny Milner rated it as “easily one of the best mountain bike jackets he’d ever tested.” It has plenty of technical features that make it an absolute bargain at this price including a three-layer construction that uses an in-house ExoShell 40 fabric. It has an impressive 40,000g breathability rating, backed up by a 20,000mm waterproof rating.

These are just a selection of what Endura has on sale currently. If you’re after something specific or you’re a multi-disciplined rider, it has equally fine deals on gravel and road apparel, so it’s worth checking out Endura for more.

If you’re not in the market for clothing perhaps a new set of wheels is of interest and the Hunt Spring Sale has up to 30% off selected MTB wheelsets.