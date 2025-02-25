The Hunt Spring Sale has up to 30% off selected MTB wheelsets – get ready for summer riding with an upgrade to your wheels

Hunt has made a name for itself by producing some of the best MTB wheelsets, at wallet-friendly prices – now even better with these excellent sale reductions.
I’ve highlighted a few of the Hunt MTB deals below, which are available on Hunt’s UK and Hunt US sites. Both sites are carrying some of the biggest discounts I’ve seen since the brand’s Black Friday Sale. Hunt has the majority marked as limited stock, so I suggest if a particular set is on your shopping list – grab them fast.
Hunt is so confident that you’ll be satisfied with its wheels that it offers a full 60-day period during which you can ride them or return them for a complete refund or product exchange. Additionally, it provides a Free Lifetime Crash Replacement, a 3-year warranty, and next-day shipping in the UK.
Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC MTB 29 | Save 25% at Hunt
Were
£1,199, now £899.26
Guy Kesteven gave the Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC wheels a perfect 5 our of 5 rating over at our sister site Bike Perfect. Guy said the Hunt Proven’s are some of the fastest wheels he’d ever ridded, and combined with the low weight (at just 1,469g), increased traction and better accuracy makes them an XC MTB wheel that gives supreme riding confidence when riding hard.
Hunt Trail Wide MTB 29 | Save 25% at Hunt
Were
£549, now £411.76
Another top-rated Hunt wheelset that scored a 10 out of 10 perfect score when we reviewed these brillaint budget MTB wheels. These tip the scales at 1,831g and for an alloy wheel, they come in lighter than some carbon wheels. We noted the Trail Wides felt fast on the trail, and changed direction rapidly. They also spun well with smooth, quality bearings and accelerate crisply under power. The rear wheel had a super fast engagement and reacts as soon as you lay down on the power – which is a real advantage for technical, stop-start climbing.
Read the full Hunt Trail Wide Review.
Hunt XC Wide MTB 29 | Save 25% at Hunt
Were
£549, now £411.76
These lightweight XC wheels (at 1,693g) scored an almost flawless 9 out of 10 score. With tester Mick Kirkman noting that the XC Wide rims felt super fast, saying, “The pace injection is so strong, it feels more like the effect you get from fitting lightweight carbon wheels costing over a grand.” Mick feltt that the stiff 25mm rims worked well with a broad range of the best MTB tyre’s but they contributed to a slightly harsher ride quality than comparable wheels he’d ridden before.
Read the full Hunt XC Wide Review.