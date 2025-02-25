The Hunt Spring Sale has up to 30% off selected MTB wheelsets – get ready for summer riding with an upgrade to your wheels

Hunt has made a name for itself by producing some of the best MTB wheelsets, at wallet-friendly prices – now even better with these excellent sale reductions.

I’ve highlighted a few of the Hunt MTB deals below, which are available on Hunt’s UK and Hunt US sites. Both sites are carrying some of the biggest discounts I’ve seen since the brand’s Black Friday Sale. Hunt has the majority marked as limited stock, so I suggest if a particular set is on your shopping list – grab them fast.

Hunt is so confident that you’ll be satisfied with its wheels that it offers a full 60-day period during which you can ride them or return them for a complete refund or product exchange. Additionally, it provides a Free Lifetime Crash Replacement, a 3-year warranty, and next-day shipping in the UK.