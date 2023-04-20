Endura helmets now available in U.S.

From Scotland to the United States; Endura's range of highly rated protective trail and full-face helmets, complete with elements like MIPS and Koroyd technology are now available to U.S. mountain bikers.

Scottish brand Endura, known for high quality functional mountain bike worn by athletes and riders worldwide, including the legendary Danny MacAskill, are introducing it’s highly rated helmet range to the United States. The helmets, which range from all-mountain and trail shells through to full face helmets, score top certification for protection and safety.

Need to know:

Endura helmet range now available in U.S.

Helmets include the MT500 MIPS and MT500 Full Face MIPS

Ranked 5 stars for safety from Virginia Tech test

The news coincides with Endura’s announcement of it’s 2023 range, which features its most sophisticated helmet technology yet. Rider safety is a paramount concern to the brand, and so the helmets you’ll see on offer include MIPS and Koroyd technology, a raft of other elements designed for comfort and protection, and have been tested and certified to the highest levels.

This is all embodied in the MT500 MIPS, which Endura calls the pinnacle of its new and updated protection range. The combines Endura’s impact resistant Koroyd element with MIPS – a protective helment liner that reduces rotational impact forces – plus increased coverage. It’s protectiveness was independently tested by the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, which tests the safety of helmest from varsity football to snowsports to cycling, where it scored a 5 star ranking, the highest score available.

And since this is the helmet legendary mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill chooses, you know it performs to the highest level.

Speaking on the launch, Noah Bernard, Brand Director said: “After years of continued growth and development of our brand in the US, we’re absolutely delighted to take things to the next level with the launch of our new helmet range,” comments Noah Bernard, Endura Brand Director. “We understand the importance of feeling great when you head out on the pedals, we’re confident that our unique designs and exceptional tech ensures that riders are protected, in style, no matter their wheel size, tyre tread or choice of terrain.”

The Endura helmet range

From lightweight trail helmets to super protective downhill helmets, the Endura range has every rider covered, quite litterally.

Endura MT500 Mips Helmet

RRP: US $239.99 / UK £179.99 / EU €199.99

US $239.99 / UK £179.99 / EU €199.99 Colours: White, Olive Green, Black, Concrete Grey and Blueberry

White, Olive Green, Black, Concrete Grey and Blueberry Sizes: S-M, M-L, L-XL

This one is for the trail riders and all-mountain explorers who want the highest level of protection available from their helmet. Worn by Danny MascAskill, this scored the full five stars in the Virginia Tech test and an impressive 9/10 by the mbr product testers.

Read the full review of the Endura MT500 Mips helmet

Endura MT500 Full Face Mips Helmet

RRP: US $299.99 / UK £219.99 / EU €279.99

US $299.99 / UK £219.99 / EU €279.99 Colours: White, Forest Green and Black

White, Forest Green and Black Sizes: S-M, M-L, L-XL

Heading into bigger terrain, going faster, or need more protection? The Endura MT500 Full Face Mips helmet is the one to go for. The ‘gnarlier brother’ of the MT500 Mips Helmet, it offers ‘lightest in class’ weight, good air flow and safety features including Mips and Koroyd.

Read the review of the MT500 Full Face helmet (without Mips)

SingleTrack Mips Helmet

RRP: US $169.99 / UK £114.99 / EU €119.99

US $169.99 / UK £114.99 / EU €119.99 Colours: Olive Camo, Black, Electric Blue and White

Olive Camo, Black, Electric Blue and White Sizes: S-M, M-L, L-XL

A great, all-round trail helmet that offers comfort and protection for a wide range of riders, with an accessible price. Koroyd and Mips offer protection, and a brand new fit system ensures it stays comfortably in place over rought terrain. There’s also a TRP moulded goggle strap gripper and strap slider.

Endura PissPot Helmet

RRP: US $69.99 / UK £49.99 / EU €59.99

US $69.99 / UK £49.99 / EU €59.99 Colours: Blue, Matt Black, Reflective Grey and White

Blue, Matt Black, Reflective Grey and White Sizes: S-M, L-XL

Designed in collaboration with the aforementioned Danny MacAskill and BMX rider extroadinare (and aerial BMXer) Kriss Kyle, this BMX style helmet is great for city, street, park or dirt riding. It’s light, vented, and has an adjustable fit system with one-handed operation to make it more comfortable, secure and safer.

Endura Hummvee Plus Mips Helmet

RRP: US $119.99 / UK £84.99 / EU €99.99

US $119.99 / UK £84.99 / EU €99.99 RRP Hummvee Plus (no Mips): US $89.99 / UK £64.99 / EU €79.99

US $89.99 / UK £64.99 / EU €79.99 Colours: White, Olive Green, Black and Blueberry (without Mips in White, Harvest, Olive Green and Black)

White, Olive Green, Black and Blueberry (without Mips in White, Harvest, Olive Green and Black) Sizes: S-M, M-L, L-XL

A budget helmet that offers plenty of protection and comfort, the Endura Hummvee Plus Mips has been designed to provide trail riders with a good blend of performance, safety and comfort at an accessible price.