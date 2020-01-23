The Olympics are coming! DT Swiss’ new XC suspension and 60mm dropper post

DT Swiss announce a new range of XC bits under the 232 monicker

You may recognise these bits from the special edition Canyon Lux CF that was also unveiled today. Here’s a quick rundown of the spec and pricing of DT’s new 232 stuff.

DT Swiss D 232 One dropper post

Inverted design dropper post

60mm drop

27.2mm and 30.9mm diameters (plus shim for 31.6mm frames

Weight 369g

No-tools servicing

Carbon fibre head

SRP £435

DT Swiss F 232 One suspension fork

100mm, 110mm, 120mm travel suspension fork

32mm stanchions

3 compression settings (open, drive, lockout)

Remote lockout option

Weight 1,480g

51mm offset

SRP £875

DT Swiss R 232 One rear shock