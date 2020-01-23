The Olympics are coming! DT Swiss’ new XC suspension and 60mm dropper post

Benjamin Haworth

DT Swiss announce a new range of XC bits under the 232 monicker

dt swiss 232

You may recognise these bits from the special edition Canyon Lux CF that was also unveiled today. Here’s a quick rundown of the spec and pricing of DT’s new 232 stuff.

dt swiss 232

DT Swiss D 232 One dropper post

  • Inverted design dropper post
  • 60mm drop
  • 27.2mm and 30.9mm diameters (plus shim for 31.6mm frames
  • Weight 369g
  • No-tools servicing
  • Carbon fibre head
  • SRP £435

dt swiss 232

DT Swiss F 232 One suspension fork

  • 100mm, 110mm, 120mm travel suspension fork
  • 32mm stanchions
  • 3 compression settings (open, drive, lockout)
  • Remote lockout option
  • Weight 1,480g
  • 51mm offset
  • SRP £875

dt swiss 232

DT Swiss R 232 One rear shock

  • Trunnion and standard mount option
  • Weight 230g standard, 300g trunnion mount
  • 3 compression settings (open, drive, lockout)
  • Remote lockout option
  • SRP £TBC