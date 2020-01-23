The Olympics are coming! DT Swiss’ new XC suspension and 60mm dropper post

DT Swiss announce a new range of XC bits under the 232 monicker
You may recognise these bits from the special edition Canyon Lux CF that was also unveiled today. Here’s a quick rundown of the spec and pricing of DT’s new 232 stuff.
DT Swiss D 232 One dropper post
- Inverted design dropper post
- 60mm drop
- 27.2mm and 30.9mm diameters (plus shim for 31.6mm frames
- Weight 369g
- No-tools servicing
- Carbon fibre head
- SRP £435
DT Swiss F 232 One suspension fork
- 100mm, 110mm, 120mm travel suspension fork
- 32mm stanchions
- 3 compression settings (open, drive, lockout)
- Remote lockout option
- Weight 1,480g
- 51mm offset
- SRP £875
DT Swiss R 232 One rear shock
- Trunnion and standard mount option
- Weight 230g standard, 300g trunnion mount
- 3 compression settings (open, drive, lockout)
- Remote lockout option
- SRP £TBC