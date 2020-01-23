Only 32 of these Canyon DT Swiss Special Edition Lux CF will be made

Limited-edition Lux, restricted to just 32 units, celebrates Canyon and DTs longstanding partnership

All 32 Canyon Lux CF SLX 9.0 DT LTD will be available from today (Thursday 23 January) on Canyon’s website at a price of €7,499.

CANYON & DT SWISS PARTNER UP WITH SPECIAL EDITION LUX CF SLX 9.0 DT LTD.

German engineering meets Swiss precision with the launch of the all-new Canyon Lux CF SLX 9.0 DT LTD. Kitted out in the latest line of DT Swiss 232 One parts, this limited-edition Lux, restricted to just 32 examples, celebrates the longstanding partnership.

DT Swiss components have been a mainstay across the Canyon product range for years thanks to their engineering-first approach and strong reputation for outstanding reliability and race-winning performance. The close relationship between both brands’ engineers, designers and product managers has influenced product development on both sides of the German-Swiss border. For evidence, look no further than the brand new 232 One XC component line. Canyon was integrated in the project from the off, playing a key role in the development of the striking, inverted D 232 One 60 mm dropper post, which at just 369 g sets a new benchmark for progressive XC riding and racing.

The Lux CF SLX 9.0 DT LTD is built around the World Cup-winning Lux CF SLX frame. SRAM take care of the shifting with their top-end XX1 Eagle AXS groupset driving DT Swiss XRC 1200 carbon wheels with 30 mm internal rim widths ack. As the first production bike in the world featuring the new DT Swiss 232 One platform, this build comes complete with a 110 mm travel F 232 One fork, R 232 One rear shock and the D 232 One inverted dropper post. Tipping the scales at just 10.1 kg, the Lux CF SLX 9.0 DT LTD embodies the versatility of modern XC, at home on flowing singletrack or tackling the World Cup circuit.

A similar setup will be raced by Lukas Flückiger throughout 2020. Long associated with DT Swiss components, Flückiger has been one of Switzerland’s top XC riders, and in 2020 he’s targeting a strong World Cup season as well as qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.