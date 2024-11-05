DJI’s Amflow e-bikes get wireless action camera control directly from the cockpit, but you’ll need a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera to use it

Never miss a POV action shot again, with DJI's latest update to the OSMO Action 5 Pro camera and integration with the latest Amflow PL Carbon e-bike.

DJI recently released a firmware update for the new Osmo Action 5 Pro camera that had all the pixel peepers buzzing about the added support for adjusting the bit rate and audio gain when recording video.

But buried deep in the list of improvements, and arguably the most exciting update for mountain bikers, is that DJI has now made it possible to connect the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera to the Avinox Drive System used on its Amflow PL e-bikes.

This update will enable wireless control of the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera from either of the bike’s handlebar remote switches, yes, it has two. You’ll also be able to use the 2 inch, full-colour OLED touch screen that’s embedded in the top tube of the carbon Amflow PL frame to change the camera settings.

Now, if you’ve ever used an action camera like a GoPro Hero, Insta360 or even the Osmo Action Pro and missed the most important shot because the voice command didn’t work properly, or you simply fumbled when trying to hit record while riding one handed, then you’ll really appreciate how useful this new feature is going to be.

So what exactly can you control from the cockpit of your Amflow e-bike? Currently, you can start and stop recording, and toggle between the camera’s different shooting modes, like video, photo, slow-mo and time-lapse.

And if you edit the footage in the DJI Mimo app, you can also overlay real-time metrics from the Avinox Drive System; like elevation, speed, cadence, distance and gradient straight into your footage. Obviously you’ll need an Amflow PL e-bike and Osmo Action 5 Pro camera to take advantage of these key updates, but it does give us a window into what’s possible when one brand controls the entire ecosystem.

What’s next for DJI and Amflow? Drones that automatically follow you as you ride and seamlessly document the entire experience? Sounds like science fiction, right? Well, DJI already has drones like the Neo and Air 3S that can do just that. So we are going to need to dream bigger than that. But the small things matter too, and we’d actually be happy with something as simple as a camera preview on the bike’s display, just so we could check that the angle of the camera is correct every time.