DJI Osmo Action cam is here to kill the GoPro

Chinese drone meisters have come to steal the action cam crown

GoPro must be quaking in their boots as famed drone manufacturers DJI enter the action cam market with the impressive looking DJI Osmo Action.

DJI Osmo Action need to know

4K at 60fps UHD resolution

4K HDR video

‘RockSteady’ stabilisation

Front-facing and rear-facing screens

8x slo-mo

Waterproof to 11m

£329SRP

The new DJI Osmo Action bears a striking resemblance to a GoPro Hero. Whether that’s a form of imitation or an acceptance that action cam simply can only really end up being one form is up to you. Regardless, it’s a shape that’s fmailiar and one that we know works just fine.

The most eye-catching thing about the DJI Osmo Action is that front-facing screen. Undoubtedly – and ingeniously – aimed at vloggers, it single-handedly gives the Osmo the upper hand over the GoPro Hero range.

What else does the DJI Osmo Action offer besides that YouTuber-tastic front-screeen? While there’s nothing as unique or better than a GoPro Hero 7, there’s nothing glaring been missed out or skipped. The resolution is high. The slow-motion rate is fine. It’s waterproof out-of-the-box. It has an impressive looking wide dynamic range. It has a degree of manual control and some neat saved user setting modes. It connects to smartphones via built-in wifi. It has crop-less image stabilisation. It even has voice-control too.

Price-wise, it’s also typically GoPro Hero-like at around the £300 mark, depending what kit you go for.