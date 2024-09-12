DJI-powered Amflow e-bikes will start from under £6,000, with stock due in October: here’s where to buy, how to demo and which model spec to pick

Drone brand’s first e-bike motor hits the UK shored this autumn, reaching 1,000W peak power and 120Nm of torque

DJI powered e-bikes will hit UK shores as soon as October, with prices starting from under £6,000 for an entry-level Amflow PL Carbon that dishes out up to 1,000W of peak power.

The UK, Germany and Australia will see the new eebs first, with three bikes “available to purchase from Q4” according to Amflow. I’ve spoken with bike shops across the UK that say stock is expected earlier even than that, by the end of October and with demo bikes available to test ride.

Earlier this year DJI shook the market with news its first e-bike motor would hit 1,000W of power, 120Nm torque and come standard on bikes weighing under 20kg. The best electric mountain bikes until now weigh considerably more than 20kg and deliver less power, meaning Amflow and DJI could shake up the industry and make every other bike look outdated. It left everyone asking: how much, and where can I buy?…

DJI-powered Amflow need to know

Three models in the range, Amflow PL Carbon with 800Wh battery, and Amflow PL Carbon Pro with 600Wh or 800Wh

Prices start at £5,999 (€6,499) with Fox Performance-level suspension, and top out at £8,999 (€9,999) with Factory

Amflow PL Carbon and Pro bikes have 150mm travel, 160mm forks, carbon frames and 29er wheels

Availability from as early as October from UK bike shops, or Q4 at the latest

DJI motor has 850W peak power and 105Nm torque… rising to 1,000W and 120Nm for a limited time

A host of UK retails will stock the new bikes, Amflow says, and on the face of it the cost actually seems pretty reasonable. By no means cheap, but still undercutting bikes with less power.

The range starts with the Amflow PL Carbon Pro with 800Wh battery for £8,999 (€9,999). Next is the Amflow PL Carbon Pro with 600Wh battery at £8,499 (€9,799). And the entry level Amflow PL Carbon gets the same high power and big 800Wh battery for just £5,999 (€6,499).

Amflow PL Carbon and Amflow PL Carbon Pro details

All three bikes share the same full-carbon frame and Avinox Drive Unit, generating 105 Nm of torque and 850W peak power, rising to 1,000W peak power and 120Nm for a limited time. I’m not sure how long that boost lasts but Amflow is sending us a test bike later this year to review, and we’ll know more than.

Motor control comes from wireless shifters that can be mounted on the left or right side of the bar, while inside the downtube is an integrated 600Wh or 800Wh. The entry-level Amflow PL Carbon gets a big 800Wh battery, while the Pro model gives you a choice of battery size.

The bikes also come with a fast charger that’ll take the battery up to 75% from empty in just 1.5 hours.

Where can I buy the new bikes, and where can I demo them?

There are 14 retailers in the UK signed up to stock Amflows, with demo bikes and stock coming in next month.

Ride Scotland Ltd

Ride Scotland, Railway Station, Boat of Garten, PH24 3BH

01479 831729

ridescotland.com

Biketart

Biketart, Unit 19, Barham Business Park Elham Valley Road, Barham, Canterbury, Kent, England, CT4 6DQ

01227 832582

biketart.com

Team Cycles

Team Cycles, Studio 11B, Second Avenue, Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead, NE11 0NF

01913 001590

teamcycles.com

The Trailhead Bicycle Company

The Trailhead, 20 Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8JY

01743 537124

thetrailhead.co.uk

Escape Bike Shop

Escape Bike Shop, Kirksteads, Westhouse, Ingleton, North Yorkshire, LA63NJ

01524 241226

escapebikeshop.com

Sprockets Cycles

Sprockets Cycles, Ayr Road, Kilmarnock, KA1 5LF

01563 526800

sprocketscycles.co

Uprise Bikes

Uprise Bikes, 2 Kingsway, Fforestfach, Swansea, SA5 4DN

01792 981800

uprisebikes.com

Pedal Syndicate

Pedal Syndicate, Unit 3 Rockfield Road, Monmouth, Wales, NP25 5AU

01600 715071

pedalsyndicate.co.uk

Beyond Bikes

Beyond Bikes, Unit 82b Smithbrook Kilns, Cranleigh, Surrey, GU6 8JJ

01483 267676

beyond-bikes.co.uk

MTB Monster

MTB Monster, Unit 4a Fairfield Business Park, Longsight Road, Clayton- Le-Dale, England, BB2 7JA

01254 814238

mtbmonster.com

Louth Cycle Centre

Louth Cycle Centre, Station Estate, Newbridge Hill, Louth, LN11 0JT

01507 607447

louthcyclecentre.co.uk

C6 Bikes

C6 Bikes, Unit 30, Glenmore Business Park, Ely Road, Waterbeach, Cambridge, CB25 9FX

01223 861099

c6bikes.co.uk

Don Skene Cycles

Don Skene Cycles, 769 Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff, CF3 4AJ

02920 400900

teamskene.com

All Terrain Cycles

Shed 48, Salts Mill, Saltaire, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD18 3LA

01274 588488

allterraincycles.co.uk

Amflow spec list

The PL Carbon bike gets 150mm travel via a Fox Float Performance shock, and a 36 Performance up front. The drivetrain is a mix of SRAM GX Transmission and NX, with DJI Avinox SL Cranks. There are Magura MT5 brakes, Amflow-made wheels, Maxxis Assegai tyres and a KS Rage-i dropper.

The PL Carbon Pro uses Factory level Fox suspension instead of Performance. You get SRAM AXS XO Transmission, and Magura MT7 brakes. The wheels are Amflow too, but you get carbon rims, while the seatpost changes to a Fox Transfer Factory.