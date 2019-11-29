DJI Mavic Pro drone and 4K camera for £849.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sales

Go ahead, shoot yourself

GoPros are old hat. What any self-respecting MTB movie maker needs these days is a 4K drone buzzing away above them, following their every berm.

The DJI Mavic Pro is a dinky but impressively capable drone with 4 blades (also knows as a quadcopter, apparently). It’s small enough to take anyway. It’s fold-away nature means you could even get away with riding with it in a backpack on your back. If you’re careful not to crash too hard anyway!

With a maximum flight time of 30 minutes (or 9 miles, whichever happens first) you have more than enough time to record the trails that are actually the most interesting for people to watch (AKA the downhill bits). The filmer can stream the footage that;s being recorded via the remote control unit.

It’s a 4K camera that’s stabilised by a 3-axis gimbal, so you can be assured of wobble-free footage even when the drone is tanking along at max velocity.

Comes complete with a fairly comprehensive array of spares and accessories. There’s nothing stopping you heading out on to the trail as as soon as it arrives through your door. Well, you’ll have to charge the batteries first we guess!