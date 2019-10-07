Dirty Deals: cosy jackets, bum bags, sticky grips and much more!

This week sees us finally have to accept the arrival of autumn

This week sees us finally have to accept the arrival of autumn. It’s been official since September 23rd. Best get back-prepped for it now then!

Endura Pro SL Primaloft Jacket was £129.99, now £61.49

Save 52%! “Lightweight, Versatile Insulation. Lightweight, windproof panels with PrimaLoft GOLD insulation. Stretch windproof sleeve and body panels. Laser cut perforations on the back for ventilation. Athletic fit. 2 open rear pockets plus large zipped centre pocket.”

Buy Now: Endura Pro SL Primaloft Jacket from Cycle Store for only £61.49!

Madison DTE Waterproof Shorts was £84.99, now £59.99

Save 29%! “Made from a 2.5 layer fabric with a 3-layer fabric on the rear panel inner thigh and knees. Fully tape seam sealed the DTE waterproof short is 100% waterproof while the breathable fabric prevents over heating. Fine tune fit straps on the waist hold the shorts firmly in place while the silicone gripper on the inside waist panel. Double and triple needle stitching. Pre-shaped legs with articulated knees.”

Buy Now: Madison DTE Waterproof Shorts from Cycle Store for only £59.99!

Kryptonite Keeper 695 Folding Lock was £49.99, now £25.00

Save 50%! “Flexible hardened steel with 360 degree link rotation. Compact, easy to transport on bike using included carrier. High quality neoprene cover protects the bike. 6mm hardened steel chain links. 95cm long. Includes two wafer style keys.”

Buy Now: Kryptonite Keeper 695 Folding Lock from Hargroves Cycles for only £25.00!

Camelbak Podium Flow Belt was £44.99, now £28.34

Save 37%! “Enough water for a 2-hour ride, and a safe zip pocket for keys and essentials. The new Crux™ reservoir also offers 20% more water per sip for faster hydration in the saddle.”

Buy Now: Camelbak Podium Flow Belt from Hargroves Cycles for only £28.34!

Topeak Smart Digital Pressure Gauge was £29.99, now £20.89

Save 30%! “A precision digital gauge that reads to 250psi for use with tyres, forks and shocks. SmartHeadTM connector fits automatically to Presta or Schrader valves. Rotating head and Air-release button. Digital gauge for accuracy and easy use reads PSI, Bar, kg/cm2.”

Buy Now: Topeak Smart Digital Gauge from Hargroves Cycles for only £20.89!

RockShox Reverb B1 Stealth 170mm Dropper Post was £328.00, now £191.99

Save 41%! “Completely redesigned internals with new SKF internal floating piston. Improved performance and durability in all conditions. Increased bushing overlap. New dedicated post length per travel length.”

Buy Now: RockShox Reverb B1 Stealth 170mm Dropper Post from Hargroves Cycles for only £191.99!

Mavic Crossmax XL BOOST 27.5 Wheelset was £725.00, now £449.00

Save 38%! “Specially designed for MTB use, this high performing wheel excels in even the most brutal conditions. Smooth rolling on the flat and aggressive on climbs, you can trust this reliable wheel for helping you reach your peak. Made from robust alloy for years of long-lasting use, the hard-wearing construction delivers superb strength and control when you need it most.”

Buy Now: Mavic Crossmax XL BOOST 27.5 Wheelset from Hargroves Cycles for only £449.00!

DMR Vault V2 Pedals was £100.00, now £68.25

Save 32%! “The DMR Vault pedal is a tuneable flat pedal designed specifically for riders who want a bigger platform. Equally at home on a pub bike or downhill setup, the DMR Vault pedal offers great stability and grip for the bumpiest of trails or intoxicated casual ride home!”

Buy Now: DMR Vault V2 Pedals from Hargroves Cycles for only £68.25!

DMR Brendog DeathGrip Race Edition Grips was £22.00, now £15.02

Save 32%! “Available in Black ONLY. Super Soft ‘RACE DAY’ Compound | Secret Super-Tacky Formula. Tapered Core | No need for outer lock ring. Single Lock Ring | Torque to 2nm. Waffle and Knurl for grip. Mushroom for comfort. Available in Thin or Thick.”

Buy Now: DMR Brendog DeathGrip Race Edition Grips from Hargroves Cycles for only £15.02!

Cube 20 in 1 Chrome Tool was £44.99, now £25.96

Save 42%! “Even the best-maintained bike needs the occasional tweak. The Cube tool 20 in 1 means you’ll be prepared for anything, with a complete set of tools for tackling all but the most challenging of jobs on the bike. And we’ve even added a knife and bottle opener, for even more versatility.”

Buy Now: Cube 20 in 1 Chrome Tool from Hargroves Cycles for only £25.96!

Specialized Top Cap Chain Tool was £29.00, now £18.27

Save 37%! “Works with any 1-1/8 inch steerer tube with 32mm of available depth. Adds only 25 grams over a traditional compression cap. Compatible with 8, 9, 10, and 11-speed chains. Holds quick links (not included). Carbon version includes expander plug for your carbon steerer.”

Buy Now: Specialized Top Cap Chain Tool from Hargroves Cycles for only £18.27!

Karcher OC3 Yellow 4 Litre Washer was £149.99, now £115.99

Save 23%! “Boasting a simple and lightweight design for cleaning on the go, this model is easy to store in the boot of your car. With its a 4-litre water tank and a 5 bar pressure it’s ideal for rinsing off your bike, dog or wellies.”

Buy Now: Karcher OC3 Yellow 4 Litre Washer from Hargroves Cycles for only £115.99!

Five Ten Women’s Freerider Contact Shoes was £119.95, now £60.99

Save 49%! “When you’re taking on tricky terrain and pushing your riding limits you need a solid and stable connection with your bike and thanks to the Stealth MI6 rubber outsole of the Women’s Freerider Contact MTB Shoes you’ll enjoy unbeatable levels of confidence-inspiring grip. While the ultra-soft Stealth MI6 rubber guarantees perfect pedal traction, the Contact Outsole sees an innovative treadless zone under the ball of the foot allow you to easily make quick foot adjustments boosting bike control as the terrain changes beneath your wheels – getting into the flow of a trail has never been easier.”

Buy Now: Five Ten Women’s Freerider Contact Shoes from Chain Reaction Cycles from only £60.99!

