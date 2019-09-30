Dirty Deals: Yeti SB frames, Endura jackets, Sealskinz and much more!

September’s final Dirty Deals: Yeti SB frames, Endura jackets, Sealskinz, POC shades, Shimano shoes, XT SPDs, Magura disc brakes and much more!

POC Do Blade Sunglasses was £174.99, now £119.99

Save 31%! “Do Blade is a dedicated sports frame injected in grilamid for low weight and durability. It allows for great flexibility with the option to change your lens according to the conditions. The rubber inserts and the adjustable nose piece in hydrophilic rubber keeps the frame firmly in place. The lens tints have been optimized for road cycling increasing contrasts on the road surface and helping you to spot irregularities holes and gravel in time. The anti-fog and ripel treatments help keeping fog dirt and grime off your lenses and makes water pearl off.

Endura MTR Shell Jacket was £13.299, now £99.74

Save 25%! “Constructed of highly breathable, lightweight Exoshell40 3-layer waterproof fabric, the MTR Shell jacket will keep you dry all day. With a fully seam sealed construction, there’s no water sneaking in. The ergonomically positioned stretch shoulder panels and stretch waterproof cuffs and sides make for comfortable wearing no matter what position you’re in.”

Dare2B Seize Black Gloves was £17.50, now £7.99

Save 54%! “The Dare2b Seize Black Glove is a stylish glove with lightweight stretch fabric for extra flexibility. The hardwearing fabric palms and gel print on the brake fingers and wrist strengthen grip. In addition, the Ergonomic Cushioning System (ECS) adds extra comfort. The Dare2b Seize Glove is designed with air venting holes to keep hands cool and dry and is made from 5% Elastene and 95% Polyester. With reflective detail for enhanced visibility on the road, these gloves are fashionable and safe.”

Shimano M8000 Deore XT SPD Pedals was £89.99, now £58.99

Save 34%! “The lightweight and high performance forged alloy body is combined with a chrome-moly axle and revised cleat interface for improved stability and legendary durability. Sealed cartridge bearings reduce the chance of failure and simplify the maintenance process so you can spend more time riding.”

Shimano GR700 Flat MTB Shoe was £99.99, now £59.00

Save 40%! “All mountain and downhill shoes for optimum pedal connectivity, comfort and protection. The Shimano GR700 offer a durable high grip MICHELIN outsole for maximum control on flat pedals in all conditions. Tough perforated synthetic leather upper with raised rubber out sole for added foot protection and an asymmetric mid-top design and padded tongue protects your foot. Stretchy ankle collar protects from dirt and debris and the lace tidy provides a secure foot hold with even tension.”

Specialized Tactic 3 Helmet was £65.00, now £39.00

Save 40%! “Trail riding is more aggressive than ever, so you need a helmet that gives you the confidence to take on downhill runs on a five-inch-travel trail bike. Say hello to the Specialized Tactic 3 Helmet. It has protection covered in spades, while ventilation is handled by Specialized’s 4th Dimension Cooling System that takes some of the sting out of climbing. Keeping in this spirit, the Tactic 3 has been redesigned to be lighter than ever, all while keeping its pedigree of protection. This means that you get a tried-and-true trail helmet that gets you to the top of a climb and protects you on the way down.”

Sealskinz Super Thin Mid Socks was £27.50, now £18.50

Save 33%! “The Sealskinz Super Thin Mid socks feature a performance lightweight multi-use waterproof construction and a mid-length ankle for an enclosed and supportive feel. Created for conditions where minimal insulation, maximum waterproof performance, high breathability and moisture wicking properties are required.”

Sealskinz Dragon Eye Trail Gloves was £40.00, now £22.99

Save 43%! “A lightweight, flexible and close fitting single layer glove offers maximum feel, dexterity and ultimate control making it a great trail glove suitable for all types of riding.”

Magura MT Sport Disc Brakes was £60.00, now £43.99

Save 27%! “The entry level to the Magura MT world with all of the high-tech features of german engineering skills, such as lightweight Carbotecture components and the improved Magura disctube for safe stopping on tour and in the city. Suitable for mounting left or right.”

Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix Soft was £58.99, now £36.99

Save 37%! “The Schwalbe Magic Mary Addix MTB Tyre is the perfect choice for any Track or Trail situation. Being a favourite amongst Downhill and Enduro riders, it performs to the same huge level as its world cup durability and reliability has proven.”

Renthal FatBar Carbon Riser Bar was £134.99, now £74.99

Save 44%! “The Renthal FatBar Carbon is the ultimate downhill race handlebar. Developed by Renthal after extensive research and development, this FatBar Carbon Riser Bar is a ride-tuned handlebar that combines the ultimate blend of strength, stiffness and shock absorption.”

Manitou Mattoc Pro 2 160mm 27.5in was £619.99, now £280.49

Save 55%! “The Mattoc 2 Pro Forks are feature packed with plenty of adjustability, they are beefy 160mm forks that are internally adjustable to 150mm or 140mm using supplied travel spacers.”

Yeti frames up to 40% off

Yeti SB5 T-Series, Yeti SB4.5 T-Series and Yeti SB5.5 T-Series carbon fibre full suspension frames.

