Dirty Deals: workstands, jackets, Garmins and much more!

Autumn’s done come so it’s definitely time to think about refreshing your clobber and rejigging your bike’s setup. Here’s a dirty dozen Dirty Deals for you.

Feedback Sports Sprint Bicycle Repair Station Workstand was £300, now £176.99

Save £123.01! “The stand is fully foldable which allows for easy storage and transportation for when you aren’t using the stand. The Quick release adapter on the stand is compatible with Quick release 15mm forks and QR 12mm Quick release. The stand features adjustable height and adjustable quick release clamp which allows you to put your bike the perfect position for you to clean or work. The tripod design makes for a wide footprint giving the stand great stability.”

Endura Pro SL Primaloft Gilet was £114.99, now £52.49

Save 54%! “Packable Lightweight Core Body Insulation. Lightweight windproof shell panels with PrimaLoft GOLD insulation. Stretch windproof side and hem panels. Laser cut perforations on the back for ventilation. Packs to fit in rear pocket. Athletic fit.”

Endura Singletrack 2 Jacket was £114.99, now £64.99

Save 43%! “Don’t let the rain stop you from riding! Rigorously tested by Scottish Enduro Champion Katy Winton the Singletrack jacket has been trail proven to be an exceptional piece of kit to ride in when the weather is beating down.”

Genesis Flannel Shirt was £49.99, now £20.00

Save 60%! “The appearance of brushed cotton in a relaxed fit shirt. The benefit of the synthetic mix of 83% polyester 17% nylon means the fabric will remove perspiration much faster than cotton while retaining a softness against the skin.”

M Part Torque Wrench was £54.99, now £36.99

Save 33%! “The M-Part Torque wrench is adjustable from 3-15Nm, which is a suitable range for most stems, handlebars and seat posts. It comes complete with its own storage box, to keep all the sockets neatly organised.”

Fox Clothing Launch Pro Knee Guards was £65.00, now £49.49!

Save 24%! “They give you the confidence to attack even the most aggressive trails. They combine the comfort of soft slip-on style guards with the added security of hook and loop adjusters. So you get the perfect marriage of comfort and protection.”

FSA K-Force MTB Carbon Wheelset 27.5 and 29 was £1,179, now £439.99!

Save 70%! “Constructed from unidirectional carbon, each 26.1mm-wide rim gives a stiff and supportive performance as you tackle tricky trails and loose surfaces on your way to the podium. Lightweight and reliable, they stay strong under the rowdiest mountain riding conditions.”

Stans No Tubes The Solution Tyre Sealant was £23.99, now £19.99

Save 17%! “Use Stan’s Tyre Sealant with a Stan’s No Tubes Conversion Kit to run bicycle tyres without tubes. This tyre sealant can be used in tubeless tyres or tubes to prevent flats and slow leaks.”

Shimano SLX M7000 Disc Brake was £94.99, now £56.99

Save 40%! “The updated SLX M7000 Disc Brake comes at a lighter weight with increased durability to deliver a confident braking performance for all categories of mountain bike riding. Shimano decided to revise this SLX M7000 Disc Brake and include an integrated master cylinder, which gives a sleeker look to your cockpit.”

Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS was £259.99, now £177.39

Save 32%! “Up to 15 hours of battery life. Shows your cycling-specific VO2 max and recovery time. Smart notifications. Comes with Live Track and Group Track. Preloaded Strava Live Segments. Advanced navigation. Compatible with Varia cycling.”

