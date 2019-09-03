Dirty Deals: Michelin tyres, Sealskinz socks, wide-range SunRace cassettes and much more!

Summer feels like it's over but is it actually autumn yet? Winter is coming eventually any way so best steal yourself with some bikey bargains for surviving the bleak future

>>> 15 best deals at Evans Cycles right now

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Sealskinz Waterproof Socks was £34.00, now £16.99

Save 50%! “Performance thin weight waterproof ankle sock designed specifically for MTB for conditions where minimal insulation and maximum breathability are required. Featuring Sealskinz unique Hydrostop technology which gives you a much more secure fit between your leg and the top of the sock, meaning the chance of water ingress through the top is massively reduced.”

Buy Now: Sealskinz Ankle MTB Socks With Hydrostop from Merlin Cycles for only £16.99!

Michelin mountain bike tyres was £44.99, now £30.95

Save up to 31%! Merlin Cycles have a big ol’ sale on Michelin mountain bike tyres. Possibly in preparation for MY2020 stock, there’s still plenty of really good tyres to choose from at big discounts. Heavy duty rubber from one of the most iconic names out there.

Buy Now: Michelin Mountain Bike Tyres from Merlin Cycles for only £30.95!

Madison Stellar Waterproof Jacket was £99.99, now £39.99

Save 60%! “The 2.5 layer construction is fully taped and waterproof windproof and highly breathable. The Stellar features an extended drop tail to offer maximum coverage against dirt and spray which tucks up and stays hidden with magnets when you are off the bike for a more casual look. The Stellar has no mesh lining making it lighter and less bulky when it is stowed.”

Buy Now: Madison Stellar Waterproof Jacket from Cycle Store for only £39.99!

Madison Protec Waterproof Trousers was £49.99, now £24.99

Save 50%! “Constructed from waterproof nylon fabric with taped seams these trousers are extremely effective at keeping out the elements. An elasticated waistband with rubberised grippers make for an easy comfortable and faff-free fit while a draw chord secures them firmly in place. Hook and loop adjusters around the calf allow you to fine tune the fit.”

Buy Now: Madison Protec Waterproof Trousers from Cycle Store for only £24.99!

Altura Five/40 Windproof Gloves was £34.99, now £15.99

Save 54%! “Altura Shield technology is engineered to provide protection from wind and water whilst still offering high levels of breathability. Altura Thermo technology using thermosuade fabrics delivers body warming insulation and warmth as a glove inner keeping you warm dry and comfortable.” NB: Extra large only.

Buy Now: Altura Five/40 Windproof Gloves from Cycle Store for only £15.99!

SunRace Mx80 11-50T 11-speed cassette was £100.00, now £65.95

Save 34%! 11 speed wide ratio. Gear Combination: 11-13-15-18-21-24-28-32-36-42-50. Spider material: alloy. Sprockets on spider: 7 sprockets on 2 spider carriers. Sprocket material: hi-tensile steel (1st-9th) and A7075 (10th-11th). Alloy spiders, lockring & spacers. 11-50T.

Buy Now: SunRace MX80 Cassette 11 Speed from Merlin Cycles for only £65.95!

SixSixOne Evo AM MIPS Helmet was £129.99, now £64.99

Save 50%! “Claimed to absorb as much as 30% more energy from an impact than the EPS foams used in almost every other certified bicycle helmet. While that may be the most important detail, more subtle refinements, such as the two-position adjustable visor and the user-friendly Boa retention system mean that you don’t have to forgo modern features in the pursuit of protection. And it’s topped off with a Fidlock magnetic buckle that takes pretty much all the effort out of strapping on your lid, despite the fact that it’s completely secure.”

Buy Now: SixSixOne Evo AM MIPS helmet from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £64.99!

IXS Carve Shorts was £89.99, now £45.00

Save 50%! “4-way stretch fabric, allowing you to manoeuver and guide your bike across trails with ease. You also don’t want your shorts to slip, and so IXS use easy to reach waist adjusters to lock the shorts in place, letting you do your thing without having to constantly hitch your shorts up. Lastly, two zipped pockets provide space to stash essentials within easy reach.”

Buy Now: IXS Carve Shorts from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £45.00!

Oakley B1B Po Hoodie was £50.00, now £30.00

Save 40%! “Throw on and head out on those chilly mornings. The B1B Po Hoodie keeps you comfortably fresh and warm with a regular fitting, snug design.”

Buy Now: Oakley B1BPo Hoodie SS19 from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £30.00!

Mavic XA Pro Wheelset 27.5 and 29in was £834.99, now £429.99

Save 49%! “Equipped with 25mm-wide, ISM 4D-milled Maxtal alloy rims, each wheel gives a lightweight, solid and steady roll through unpredictable surfaces, keeping you balanced and primed for everything your off-road ride throws at you.”

Buy Now: Mavic XA Pro Wheelset from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £429.99!

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.