Dirty Deals: Hope brakes, Maxxis DoubleDown tyres, Troy Lee gloves and much more!

These lucky 13 Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

X-Tools Pro Rolling Toolbox – £79.99 – £44.99

Save 43%! “Dimensions: 40x19x55cm. Trolley handle for excellent portability. Detachable wheels. Removable tool tray. Recessed carrying handles. Four sliding lined drawers with integrated lock. Weight Unloaded: 11kg.”

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit – £69.99 – £34.99

Save 50%! “Puncture repair kit: rubber cement, sandpaper, 2 bits of rubber, 6 small, 2 medium, 1 large patch. Chain rivet extractor: compatible with MTB/road chains and some single speeds. Crank extractor tool. Large double ended headset spanner: 30/32/36/40. Shimano compatible external bb tool (Hollowtech II). Shimano compatible crank cap removal tool (Hollowtech II). Double ended spanner: 8/10mm. 15mm pedal wrench with 24mm hex in centre. 2 double ended cone spanners: sizes: 13/14/15/16 x 2. Chain whip. Spoke key ring: 3.3/3.5/3.2/13G/14G/15G. ISIS bottom bracket tool. Cassette lockring remover tool. 3 tyre levers. Bit and socket set compatible with L shaped tool: Flat bladed screwdriver 5/7, Torx: T25/T30, Philips PH2/PH1, Socket 8/9/10 plus adaptor. Ball ended Allen key set: 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8/10.”

Spy Optic Foundation Plus Goggle – £79.99 – £40.00

Save 49%! “The widest peripheral view on the market. High Definition Lexan lens. Provides sharper and reduced distortion. Comes with Spectra lens. RISE+ ventilation system. Triple layer Isotron face foam. Spoiler-style outriggers. Extra-wide, 45mm silicone-ribbed strap. Includes free removable nose guard. Also comes with 10 pack of tear-offs.”

Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon Handlebars – £129.99 – £90.99

Save 30%! “Full UD Carbon construction. Width marks allow personalised fit adjustment. Back Sweep: 7 degrees. Up Sweep: 5 degrees. Clamping diameter: 31.8mm. Width: 740mm. Weight: 180g.”

Maxxis Aggressor DoubleDown 2.5in tyre 27.5/29in – £69.99 – £49.88

Save 28%! “This tread of this tyre features a unique knob shaping to create extra grip around the outer edges of the tyre, and reinforced side knobs offer enhanced stability when cornering at speed. Plus, as it is an all-round trail tyre it excels on everything from loose cross-country race courses to heavy all-mountain riding.”

Park Tool Chain Tool CT-3.2 – £34.99 – £24.49

Save 30%! “Compatible with all types of chain including single-speed and multi-speed, 5 to 12-speed derailleur chains, the Chain Tool CT-3.2 comes with a floating sliding shelf that will let you get to work on any width of chain for complete versatility. ”

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake – £185.00 – £148.85

Save 19%! “Material: CNC machined T6 Aluminium Alloy. Tech 3 lever offers genuine bite point and reach adjustment without tools. Top entry pad fitting. The Tech 3 lever is directly compatible with Shimano I-Spec shifters. E4 caliper uses 4x16mm phenolic pistons to give more usable power. Shimano I Spec Shifters can be fitted directly to lever body. Lever comes with an anodised finish for durability. Rotor not included.”

G-Form Pro-X Knee Pads – £54.99 – £32.99

Save 40%! “Body-mapped, impact-absorbing RPT pads protect from impact at the knee. Moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ compression fabric keeps you dry and comfortable. 2-panel design for second-skin fit. Technical mesh back panel for breathability and moisture-wicking. Machine washable.”

Selle Italia Novus TM Saddle – £89.99 – £29.99

Save £60! “The Selle Italia Novus saddle certainly is a winner. From a durable cover to a carbon composite seat shell, it offers the optimum total package for versatile riders. Unisex for women and men.”

Alpinestars Descender 2 jacket – £85.00 – £51.00

Save 40%! “This lightweight Descender 2 Jacket from Alpinestars is great at keeping off a cold wind and shrugging off a shower. It comes with a storage bag that can be attached under your saddle for convenient weather protection to hand at all times.”

Specialized Demo Pro Pants 2019 – £99.99

Okay, so these aren’t techncially a discounted deal at all BUT they are the most sought after long trousers of all time so… there you go. “Made them from a woven version of our lightweight and ultra-breathable VaporRize fabrics. As a result the pants are more than tough enough to take repeated spills while you’re finding your line (or losing it) without sacrificing anything to comfort.”

Troy Lee Designs XC Gloves – £28.50 – £13.75

Save 52%! “A new evolution of the original, the XC is a big favorite amongst Troy Lee Designs team riders. A combination of stretch Spandex and Airprene material make the XC a fantastic, lightweight, all-purpose glove.”

Lapierre Zesty AM 327 – £1,999.00 – £1,299.00

Save 35%! “The very essence of a mountain bike is to perform all functions. A 150mm clearance for absolute versatility, the 2018 Zesty adapts to all conditions regardless of the slope direction to help you to tackle the most demanding of surfaces. Whether in trail mode or as a light endurance bike, the Zesty is efficient, fast and easy to handle for a one-of-a-kind experience that’s all about mountain riding!”