Dirty Deals: Oakleys, Five Ten Impacts, Renthal and much more!

A magnificent seven Dirty Deals!
These magnificent seven Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.
>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: Magic Marys, Oakleys, Pikes and much more!
You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.
Oakley Sutro sunglasses –
£152.00 – £99.99
Save £52.01! “Oversized Plutonite shield lens provides complete UV protection and impact resistance. Lightweight yet tough O Matter frame material delivers form-fitting comfortable wear. Unobtainium nosepads increase grip with sweat to keep the fit secure even during exertion.”
Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon handlebars –
£129.99 – £90.99
Save 30%! “Full UD Carbon construction. Width marks allow personalised fit adjustment. Back Sweep: 7 degrees. Up Sweep: 5 degrees. Clamping diameter: 31.8mm. Width: 740mm. Weight: 180g.”
Five Ten Impact Pro shoes –
£129.95 – £100.99
Save 22%! “Abrasion-resistant, fast-drying synthetic upper. Stitched & reinforced toe cap with Poron XRD foam. Durable & supportive, compression-molded PU midsole. Stealth S1 outsole for proven grip and durability.”
Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Washer –
£99.99 – £54.99
Save 45%! “15 Litre water tank. Adjustable Spray Gun. Trigger Lock. Wheels for easy mobility. 12V Cigarette Lighter Port Connector. Mesh Storage Compartment. High-Pressure Hose. Shoulder Strap.”
Troy Lee Designs 5450 Knee/Shin Guards –
£75.00 – £37.50
Save 50! “Shock Doctor technology. X-FIT integrates a wraparound supporter on elastic mesh sleeve for unparalleled comfort and fit without bulky straps. Strata foam articulates with complex body zones while providing impact protection. Vent-trak moves air through flexible channels over skin surface to cool the athlete. Mesh construction provides airflow and lightweight design. Internal knee cap provides high-impact protection with a close, comfortable fit. Shin Guard extends protection from the internal high-impact knee cap for enhanced low profile protection.”
7 iDP Sam Hill Knee Pad –
£79.99 – £58.99
Save 26%! “Compression fit. Super light. Breathable sock. 4-way stretch mesh. Signature pads. Extra side protection.”
7 iDP M5 Helmet –
£39.99 – £21.99
Save 45%! “Open face all mountain design. Deep rear head coverage. 14 vent ports for maximum ventilation. Custom 7 iDP adjustable visor. One hand dial adjustment fit. Rapid adjust chin strap. Complies to CE standards.”