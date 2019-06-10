Dirty Deals: Bell helmets, Five Ten Freeriders, 661 pads and much more!

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: big Oakleys, Specialized 2FO flat shoes, camping stuff and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

SixSixOne Comp AM knee guards – £39.99 – £27.99

Save 30%! “Maximum pre-curved chassis to help eliminate bunching with abrasion resistant and durable ballistic nylon. Hook and loop closures. Internal flex tech rubber knee protection is comfortable and articulates with you. Fits and works in conjunction with the Comp AM Shin.”

Bell Full-9 Carbon Full Face Helmet – £424.99 – £150.00

Save 65%! “Integrated, Removable Camera Mount. Soundtrax Speaker Pockets and Audio Routing. Overbrow Ventilation Intakes. Velocity Flow Ventilation. Magnefusion Removable Magnetic Cheekpads. Integrated Compatibility with the Eject® Helmet Removal System. Removable, Washable XT-2 Extended Wear Interior. Fully-Adjustable Flying Bridge Visor. Lightweight Full Carbon Shell. ASTM Downhill and BMX Compliant. Padded Chin Strap with D-ring Closure. Includes: Lined Helmet Storage Bag, GoPro and Contour Camera Mounts.”

Five Ten Freerider DLX MTB Shoes – £99.95 – £79.96

Save 20%! “PU leather/synthetic upper for protection. One-piece moulded cup sole for added durability. Stealth S1 rubber outsole for unbeatable grip. Classic Dotty tread for superior pedal traction. Lace closure. One-piece moulded cupsole. Medium-flex moulded EVA midsole.”

Manitou Mattoc Comp BOOST 160mm 27.5in Forks – £499.99 – £189.99

Save 62%! “Material: Crown: Alloy Forged Hollow; Upper Legs: 6066 Straight-wall Aluminium; Lower Legs: Magnesium. Spring: IVA Expert Air. Bottom Out Control: Fixed HBO and Rubber Bumper. Compression Damping: Absolute+. Adjustments: Externally adjustable low and high-speed damping/rebound. Stanchion Diameter: 34mm. Dimensions: Offset: 44mm; Axle to Crown: 555mm; Brake: Post Mount 180mm. Size: 27.5″. Axle: 15x110mm.”

Bell Catalyst MIPS MTB helmet – £129.99 – £45.00

Save 65%! “Float Fit. Full Internal Polycarbonate Roll Cage. Fusion In-Mold Polycarbonate Shell. Lightweight Straps. MIPS️-Equipped. No-Twist Tri-Glides. Overbrow Ventilation. Sweat Guide Padding.”

Shimano Unzen Trail Hydration Daypack – £69.99 – £37.99

Save 46%! “Sculpted air mesh back panel: The perforated foam padding on the back panel is cased in mesh and strategically placed to maximise air flow. Harness hook: A specifically designed harness hook lets you make quick and easy fitting adjustments. Relax the harness when you’re climbing, and then tighten it when you’re on a white knuckle descent. Hydration system compatible: Dedicated hydration section frees up space in the main compartment whilst also making it easy to take out and refill (a 2L hydration bladder is included). Valuables pocket: This felt-lined pocket safely stores your valuables. Flexible gear storage: Choose how you organize your gear with a number of adjustable storage options. Light attachment loop: A rear-mounted strap adorned with reflective elements acts as secure attachment for lights.”

Bell Transfer 9 Full Face MTB Helmet – £179.99 – £67.50

Save 62%! “Breakaway Camera Mount Attachment. Flying Bridge Visor with Breakaway Screws. Integrated Eject Compatibility. Lightweight Fiberglass Shell. Magnefusion Emergency Release System. Overbrow Ventilation. Soundtrax Speaker System. XT-2 Extended Wear Interior.”

Leatt Knee Guard 3DF 5.0 – £74.99 – £59.99

Save 20%! “Total Leatt protection score of 13 points. 3DF AirFit ventilated soft impact foam. CE tested – Knee EN1621-1. New slim, CE impact certified knee pad profile. New ventilated perforated Neoprene sleeve. New increased side protection. New anti-slip calf band and silicone grip lining. Abrasion resistant Aramid outer layer for durability. New silicone printed and adjustable non-slip leg straps. Weight: from 500g (1.1lbs) pair.”

7iDP Flex Knee/Shin Pad – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! “Cap and foam combination shaped to maximise pedalling mobility. Wrap design means no need to take off your shoes and 2 part construction means lower shin section can be removed to customise protection. Centrally adjusted main strap and above calf support keep pads in place. iDP polygon neoprene and double layer perforated foam combine to form a lightweight ventilated chassis with a cutaway rear knee.”