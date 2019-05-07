Dirty Deals: sub-£100 droppers, Fox helmets, cool tools and much more!

Whether it’s May Day or Pay Day, we all love a bargain. Here we have tools, helmets, dropper posts, disc brakes, knee pads and stuff like that.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: Chris King stuff, Maxxis tyres, Giro lids and much more!

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

LifeLine Digital Track Pump – £35.00 – £19.99

Save 42%! “Presta or schrader valve compatible. Four pressure memory bank. Durable 34mm steel barrel. Stable steel base plate with grip tape. Accurate digital display to one decimal point. Wide, comfortable handle. Hose clip for tidy storage. Select between four units of measure. 160psi maximum pressure.”

Park Tool Utility Pick Set UP-SET – £39.99 – £23.00

Save 42%! “Aluminium handle with magnet. Picks are replaceable, cold formed, heat treated and polished high carbon steel. Set includes 1-straight, 1-hook and 1-90 degree pick.”

LifeLine Digital Pressure Gauge – £12.99 – £7.99

Save 38%! “Max Pressure: 160 psi. Valve Type: Fits Presta and Schrader. Pressure Adjustment: Bleed Valve. Inflation Units: PSI, BAR, KPA, KG CM2. Display: LCD Backlit. Power Saving: Auto Power-Off.”

Brand-X Ascend II Dropper Seatpost – £139.99 – £99.99

Save 28%! “AL6061-T6 aluminium. Bar mounted remote lever and cable operated external routing. Linkage mechanism eliminates any outer cable pull. Zero Offset one piece head/upper shaft with micro adjust clamping mechanism. Diameter: 30.9mm, 31.6mm or 27.2mm; Length: 400mm (30.9/31.6), 390mm (27.2), Travel: 125mm (30.9/31.6), 105mm (27.2). 2 Year Warranty.”

SRAM Level Hydraulic Disc Brake – £65.00 – £37.99

Save 42%! “The SRAM Level Hydraulic Disk Brake levels the playing field with power and reliability stuffed into a lightweight package. This is a no-nonsense performer, but don’t let its understated disposition fool you — Level gives you the art of braking in minimalist form.”

Fox Clothing Flux Drafter Helmet – £80.00 – £44.99

Save 44%! “The Fox Flux helmet is a versatile trail helmet designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout your ride while still providing ultimate protection to keep your head safe. There is increased coverage ensuring that you’re covered for every challenge of all-mountain riding and protected to the highest level should the unfortunate occur.”

RockShox Yari RC Solo Air Suspension Fork – £647.00 – £417.00

Save 36%! “The 35mm chassis takes inspiration from the Rockshox Lyrik and Pike with a burly construction designed to shrug off the most aggressive riding, while the proven Motion Control damper and Solo Air spring keep the fork supple over the roughest terrain. The Yari also makes use of Rockshox’s Bottomless Token system to provide yet another level of adjustment.”

Race Face Charge Leg Guard – £39.95 – £29.96

Save 25%! “The Charge features a foam panel impact zone with stretch Kevlar cover for shred proof durability and the pad is held in place by silicone grippers at the base and at the top to prevent slippage while cranking along the dusty singletrack. The Charge also features a stretch mesh sleeve with second skin for a super fit and targeted protection.”

Race Face Ambush Knee Pads – £72.95 – £54.71

Save 26%! “The Ambush Knee guards use D3O protective shock absorbing foam that bends with the knee but takes impacts and eats them for breakfast leaving you to carry on on your days riding. The knee guards are designed to fit under riding pants and are constructed from perforated neoprene that enhances venting and moisture control that enables a pleasant comfortable fit all day fit and the foam padded sidewalls add extra protection to the sides of the knee in the event of a crash.”