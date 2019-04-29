Dirty Deals: Chris King stuff, Maxxis tyres, Giro lids and much more!

Good afternoon bargain hunters! Here by decree of dirt is this week’s round-up of the best online mountain bike stlyee deals ‘n’ barginz.

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Chris King Threadfit 24 Ceramic bottom bracket – £260.00 – £130.00

Save 50%! “Engineered, manufactured and assembled in Portland, Oregon USA. 5-year built-to-last warranty. Legendary made-in-house bearings. Bearing seals designed to work with our BB Injector Tool allowing you to easily put new grease in your bottom bracket bearings. Mountain Shell: 68-73mm. Compatible with most 24mm crank spindles, including; Shimano Hollowtech II, FSA, SRAM GXP, Truvativ and Bontrager cranksets.”

Maxxis Aggressor EXO TR tyre – £64.99 – £28.99

Save 55%! “The Maxxis Aggressor MTB Tyre is designed for modern mountain bike trails where speed is crucial. With advanced knob shaping to create extra grip around the edges of the MTB tyre, and reinforced side knobs offer enhanced stability when cornering at speed, the Aggressor MTB tyre encourages you to take an aggressive racing line. The Aggressor MTB Tyre is an all-round trail tyre that excels on everything from loose cross-country race courses to heavy all-mountain riding.”

Maxxis Minion DHR II EXO TR tyre – £64.99 – £26.95

Save 59%! “The Maxxis Minion DHR II Tyre enjoys a complete redesign with acceleration, cornering, and braking improved. The beefed up shoulder knobs are borrowed from Maxxis’ legendary Minion DHF tyre and work perfectly on this rear tyre. The centre tread is heavily ramped and siped for a fast roll and straight tracking when braking. Combine the Minion DHR II with the Minion DHF for the ultimate aggressive riding setup!”

Shimano disc brake pads – £29.99 – £14.95

Save 50%! “XTR-XT-SLX-Alfine J-Type Disc Brake Pads. Resin or Metal. Shimano’s J-Type Disc Brake Pads ensure top braking performance and maintain the safety of your Shimano brake system. Having created Ice Technology into their disc brake pads to provide a cooling effect, which delivers a consistent and stable braking performance.”

Giro Chronicle MIPS helmet – £99.99 – £71.99

Save 29%! “In-Mould Polycarbonate Shell with EPS liner. MIPS Equipped. Deep Coverage. P.O.V Plus Visor. Coolmax Padding. Roc Loc 5. 14 Wind Tunnel Vents with Internal Channeling.”

Giro Fixture MIPS helmet – £69.99 – £55.99

Save 21%! “The Giro Fixture MIPS brings confident, mountain bike style and breezy ventilation together in a compact design that complements nearly any ride – especially when there’s dirt under tread.”

Cannondale Insulated High Flow Bottle 625ml – £10.99 – £2.99

Save 72%! “Triple-layer thermal insulation technology keeps your drink cooler over twice as long as conventional water bottles. Fill it with ice and your favourite drink or freeze it overnight. No-leak high-flow nozzle delivers 30% more flow than conventional nozzles. Bottle is BPA and phthalate-free printed with CPSC-approved non-toxic links.”

Chris King NoThreadSet Tapered headset – £160.00 – £67.50

Save 58%! “Engineered, manufactured and assembled in Portland, Oregon USA. 10-year built-to-last warranty. Legendary made-in-house bearings. Available in various beautifully anodized colors with subtle Sotto Voce King logo or bold King logo. Sizes:1-1/8” to 1.5” EC34/EC49 and 1-1/8″ to 1.5″ EC34/EC44.”