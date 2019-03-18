Dirty Deals: carbon disc brakes, waterproof socks, Maxxis tyres and much more!

1, 2, 3 it's as easy as A, B, C right?

This week’s round-up of the very, very best deals on mountain bike stuff from the web’s best and brightest retailers. Dirty Deals 123!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Endura FS260-Pro Nemo Glove – £29.99 – £20.99

Save 30%! The Endura FS260-Pro Nemo Glove are made from neoprene and feature a silicone grip to help ensure you don’t miss any precious Instabanger Story moments. The liner is super cute wicking terry liner.

Shimano MT7 SPD MTB Shoes – £124.00 – £59.99

Save 52%! “The MT7 SPD MTB Shoes are a great multi purpose outdoor inspired trail shoe, combining the walkability of light hiking shoes with the performance of a MTB shoe.”

Sealskinz MTB Mid Knee Socks – £42.00 – £24.99

Save 41%! “The SealSkinz MTB Mid Knee sock is a performance mid weight, knee length waterproof sock designed specifically for MTB which offers a perfect balance of warmth and breathability with added coverage.”

Osprey Raptor 10 hydration pack – £115.00 – £80.50

Save 30%! BioStretch hipbelt and harness. AirScape backpanel with foam ridges for ventilation. Zippered scratch-free sunglasses and electronics pocket. LidLock bike helmet attachment. 3L Hydraulics Reservoir included. Read our recent review of the Osprey Raptor 10 here.

RockShox Reverb Sealth Dropper Seatpost – £328.00 – £179.99

Save 45%! In a relatively slim week for Dirty Deals-worthy deals, you can always rely on there being a Reverb on sale somewhere. And this is this week’s best Reverb deal…

SRAM Level Ultimate Carbon disc brake – £303.49 – £59.99

Save 80%! Wait. How much?! What’s the catch? Well, they’re listed as only being available in ‘rear brake’ but if you know your SRAM brakes you’ll know that with a bit of hose trimming and possibly a bleed, these will work ‘flipped’ just fine as front brakes too.

Maxxis Aggressor EXO TR 2.3in tyre 27.5in and 29in – £64.99 – £24.99

Save 62%! “With advanced knob shaping to create extra grip around the edges of the MTB tyre, and reinforced side knobs offer enhanced stability when cornering at speed, the Aggressor MTB tyre encourages you to take an aggressive racing line. The Aggressor MTB Tyre is an all-round trail tyre that excels on everything from loose cross-country race courses to heavy all-mountain riding.”