Osprey Raptor 10 hydration pack review

The Osprey Raptor 10 is now updated for 2019, Osprey has made some changes to one of mbr’s favourite models of hydration pack.

The overall pack retains the familiar slimline profile of previous generations, helping it almost disappear when worn. This helps remove any possibility that it might restrict movement when on the bike. It also retains the excellent AirScape back system, making it one of the most comfortable and least sweaty packs to wear. Made up of split and channelled foam pads covered in a sprung mesh it performs better than most packs at providing airflow to keep you from getting clammy and uncomfortable.

The shoulder straps are themselves much more shaped compared to previous models and use softer, vented foam to contour the body better. As a result, our previous gripe of the pack being a little unstable is no longer the case. When coupled with the wide, stabilising hip belt ‘wings’ and sternum strap, the Raptor 10 clings like a limpet.

Osprey has made a couple of changes that haven’t quite hit the mark though. The older, semi-rigid bladder has been replaced with the more usual malleable style. This holds 2.5 litres of fluid and uses a practical fold and slide opening but is a touch more awkward to slide into place. Luckily the bladder pocket is pretty substantial so this is a very tiny gripe. What is more annoying is the magnet used to hold the hose to the sternum strap seems to be less powerful than previous versions. Almost every few minutes, especially on rougher trails, the hose would end up dangling and flapping all over the place – most annoying. With no other way to hold it in place I opted to tuck it under the strap to ensure it wouldn’t bounce around.

That aside the Raptor is a really well thought out pack with acres of storage space set out in neat, logical order. The lower pocket with removable tool roll is genius, keeping weight low in the pack. The high viz tool roll even features a fold out section to place parts when carrying out essential repairs.