Dirty Deals: POC goggs, Fox forks, placky pedals and much more!

Happy Monday to each and every one of you

It's time to brighten up your Monday with a bit of MTB-flavoured retail therapy.

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

POC Iris DH Goggles – £47.99 – £27.99

Save 41%! “Frames are made of flexible polyurethane and lenses come with tear-off knobs in optical clear and penetration resistant polycarbonate. Coolmax laminated facefoam optimises moisture transportation and minimises perspiration. Silicone on inside of strap for best grip.”

Specialized Slaughter Grid Tyre 26in, 27.5in and 29in – £42.00 – £24.99

Save 41%! “Designed for heavy-pedal, hard-pack riding—receiving vertically stepped knob shapes for more knob core stability and additional biting edges. Fast courses on hard-packed ground require a light, fast tyre centre to keep speeds high, but must also keep the speed through loose sandy corners and track well under hard braking.”

SealSkinz Neoprene Gloves – £35.00 – £12.95

Save 64%! “Designed to keep your hands warm whilst being flexible enough for use on your bike. The palm features a chevron silicone gripper pattern to give excellent grip even in the wet. The inner offers great comfort next to your skin thanks to a fabric backed inner and the high stretch neoprene further adds to the great fit and comfort on offer. Reflective branding on the glove gives increased visibility in low light conditions.”

Mavic Crossmax Pro Carbon MTB Wheelset – £1,400.00 – £519.99

Save 63%! “The legendary Mavic Crossmax goes carbon! The full carbon rim offers great lateral stiffness whilst the enhanced fibre lacing gives maximum vertical compliance. The two-cross spoke pattern on the front and rear offers great comfort and control.”

Fox Float 36 140mm 29in Fork – £949.99 – £429.99

Save 55%! “Boost-sized for the ultimate thrill-seeking rides, this high-performance fork by Fox is the ideal addition to your hard-riding MTBs front-end. Kitted out with a Float air spring for improved small bump sensitivity and control and a FIT4 damper to customise your compression, this epic fork offers unrivalled performance.”

Fox Float 34 120mm 29in Fork – £789.99 – £399.99

Save 49%! “A robust and trail-ready fork for the rough and tumble rider, this Boost-sized Performance model by Fox is well-equipped for all mountain mastery. Kitted out with FIT Grip 3-position lever, tuning your suspension to meet the demands of you impending terrain is simple and reliable, with the Boost axle compatibility offering a stiff, responsive and well-controlled experience, however hard you ride. With a Float air spring enhancing sensitivity, it comes finished with a Black Ano coating for extra durability.”

CRC Logo Bike Bag and Wheel Bags – £89.99 – £46.99

Save 48%! “This padded bag features 8 separate internal compartments to allow for safely stowing clothes, pedals, seat, seatpost and other items separately and safely away from the bike eliminating the chance of loose components rattling around inside the bag. A tool roll has also been included for safe storage of your essential spanners, Allen keys and screwdrivers. The padded shoulder strap is attached to the bag by metal QR clips, which are secured into metal eyelets on the main bag for added security.”

Nukeproof Horizon Carbon Riser Bar – £99.99 – £59.99

Save 40%! “The Nukeproof Horizon Carbon Riser Bar was developed to be lightweight and comfortable, while far exceeding the strength and durability of an aluminium bar. In fact, the Horizon carbon bar far exceeds the strength of many leading carbon bar competitors in laboratory testing, withstanding loads of over 700kg.”

Nukeproof Horizon Comp Flat Pedals – £39.99 – £29.99

Save 25%! “Designed in conjunction with 5-time downhill world champion Sam Hill, we have created a flat pedal that incorporates a large platform, adjustable pins and angled faces to aid deflection from obstacles.”