Dirty Deals: essential clothing, wheelsets, protein bars and much more!

Pinch punch start of the month. Okay, so it’s been March for a few days now. Let’s see what goodies the internet’s best bike shops have for us this week…

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Madison Sportive Jersey and Bibshort Pack – £79.99 – £34.99

Save 56%! “The Sportive jersey boasts a super soft touch stretchy fabric that offers unrivalled wicking and stretch for maximum comfort and moisture transfer. The vented mesh side and under arm panels aid cooling. The 3/4 length invisible front zipper allows temperature control on those hot summer rides. Three open pockets on the rear of the jersey for easy access to gels & bars and a zippered security pocket for valuables. Elasticated silicone rear hem ensures the jersey stays firmly in place. Black reflective rear prints add an element of stealth safety when riding in low light conditions.”

Madison Sportive DWR 3/4 Bib Shorts – £79.99 – £39.99

Save 50%! “Close fitting thermal roubaix Lycra backed with a micro fleece lining is perfect for the late Autumn and early Spring rides. A durable water repellent coating helps the fabric bead off the rain keeping you dryer for longer. The multi-panel design is pre curved for superb comfort in the riding position. A gel TMF Italian chamois pad with anti-bacterial fabric help keep you comfortable mile after mile. Reflective details give low light visibility to passing motorists. Soft mesh panels on the back panel and over the shoulders vent the bodys hot spots. Elasticated bands with silicone grippers at the calf keep the legs firmly in place. Flatlock stitched to prevent chaffing and discomfort. Limited lifetime warranty.”

Camelbak Ratchet Hydration Pack – £79.99 – £34.99

Save 56%! “Camelbak’s Ratchet is the lightest, yet largest in hydration capacity of all their hydration packs. Quite simply, your ideal companion for hot, sweaty rides, the Ratchet’s Crux reservoir will fuel rides of over 3 hours.”

Shimano XTR Trail M9020 Wheelset – £1,550 – £559.00

Save 64%! “The Shimano XTR M9020 Trail is designed to meet the pro criteria. This race wheel is lightweight, strong and durable thanks to a tubeless compatible carbon laminate rim, making it a perfect choice for all mountain use. The rim is built onto a anodized alloy hub shell for maximum strength and long lasting good looks. The hub uses angular contact bearings designed to cradle the balls giving both radial and lateral support; it also offers precision bearing adjustment and easy maintenance.”

LifeLine Motion Floor Mount Mini Pump – £15.99 – £9.99

Save 38%! “This Motion Floor Mount Mini Pump from LifeLine offers track pump performance in a lightweight portable design. This pump has a high volume 6063 aluminium barrel to provide more air per stroke than a normal mini pump and the reversible head is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves.”

7 iDP Transition Knee Wrap – £79.99 – £49.99

Save 38%! “The 7iDP Knee Wrap makes fitting and removing the pads quick and easy without the need to remove your shoes. Centre straps keep everything in place for all day support.”

Karcher OC3 Mobile Outdoor Washer – £149.99 – £99.99

Save 33%! “Whether you’re an off-road biker, a dog walker or a camper, the OC3 fully portable washer is ideal for taking with you on your great outdoor adventures. Boasting a simple and lightweight design for cleaning on the go, this model is easy to store in the boot of your car. With its a 4-litre water tank and a 5 bar pressure it’s ideal for rinsing off your bike, dog or wellies.”

Warrior Crunch Protein Bars – £29.98 – £17.00

Save up to 40%! “One of the tastiest low carb, high protein bars on the market, Crunch Protein Bars offer a rich, multi-layered flavour and texture, perfect for any time of the day.”

Race Face Turbine Chainset – £208.99 – £139.99

Save 33%! “A thoroughly modern chainset from RaceFace, this 11-Speed model offers a stunningly stiff and dependable performance when put to the test over the most extreme XC and Enduro routes.”

Lazer Revolution Helmet – £120.00 – £84.00

Save 30%! “Overthrow your old mountain bike lid and be part of a fresh new dawn with the Revolution MTB Helmet from Lazer. Designed with Enduro riders in mind, it offers unrivalled coverage and lightweight comfort that trumps rivals far and wide.”

Ergon GA1 Evo grips – £19.99 – £11.99

Save 40%! “The GA1 Evo grip boasts a composite design that’s low in weight and features a bar end mounted clamp. Thanks to its stunning silicon-based rubber compound, the grips offer a non-slip rubber surface which also increases damping. Its grip zones are matched to the shape or your hand for a more customised fit with increased tactile feedback and traction. To top it off, these grips are locked tightly in place by a composite clamp, keeping you in full control, whatever your riding ability.”

e.thirteen TRS+ Wheelset – £969.00 – £434.99

Save 55%! “Literal trailblazers, this E-Thirteen 29er wheelset is built large to let you go big all across the mountain. Full of modern Enduro spec and tech, these boisterous and bold rollers are ideal for scaling new heights and swooping back down them.”