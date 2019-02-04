Dirty Deals: gloves, tools, brake pads and much more!

We have survived January and the Sales just keep on coming

The latest edition of our ever popular Dirty Deals round-up of mountain bikey bargains. We have survived January and the Sales just keep on coming.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: lids, shocks, handlebars and much more!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Specialized Element 1.5 Gore Windstopper Winter Gloves – £39.99 – £19.99

Save 50%! “Keep the feeling in your fingers with the Specialized Element 1.5 Gloves. Entirely windproof and technology packed with a hydrophobic Ax suede fit palm. Gore Windstopper fabric is tried and tested and can be found on the upper section of this glove. Perfect for when the temperature drops to 7° celsius.”

Endura MT500 II Waterproof Shorts – £84.99 – £49.99

Save 41%! “The ExoShell60 3-layer fabric with fully sealed seams has exceptional levels of waterproofness and breathability to keep you comfortable in a whole host rough of weather conditions. The seat panel is cut from highly durable Cordura and reflective logos enhance your visibility.”

Altura Liner Gloves – £14.99 – £9.99

Save 33%! “Our lightweight liner glove has been designed to be worn either as a thin outer layer on its own, or in cooler conditions as part of a layering system for added warmth. The liner glove is touchscreen compatible so you can use touchscreen tech when wearing them on their own.”

Charge Spoon Saddle – £29.99 – £15.99

Save 47%! “The Charge Spoon Saddle is extremely popular for all XC, Enduro and Road riders. Why? Because it is extremely comfortable. The longer you ride in this saddle the more you’ll appreciate it. No more numbing pain on your sit bones.”

M Part Torque Wrench – £54.99 – £33.91

Save 38%! “The M-Part Torque wrench is adjustable from 3-15Nm, which is a suitable range for most stems, handlebars and seat posts. It comes complete with its own storage box, to keep all the sockets neatly organised.”

Clarks Sintered Disc Brake Pads – £13.00 – from £3.99

“Available or the following manufacturers: Magura, Shimano, Diatech, Kinetic, RST, Hope, Formula, Avid, Promax, Hayes, Giant and Grimeca.”

RockShox Monarch R Rear Shock 190mm x 51mm – £199.99 – £79.99

Save 60%! “Designed to optimise the performance of your cross country or all mountain ride, the Monarch R is equipped with RockShox’s “Solo Air” spring and “Rapid Recovery” damper. This means lightning-quick reactions over rough terrain and that the shock is always ready, hit after hit.”

Shimano Deore M506 Disc Brake – £59.99 – £24.99

Save 58%! “Featuring an opposing piston design, the Deore M506 Disc Brake works to prevent vibrations caused by prolonged braking at faster speeds, bringing your speed down powerfully and smoothly with each trigger squeeze. Containing Shimano’s own environmentally friendly Mineral Oil Braking Fluid, brake fade on expansive downhill trails is also significantly reduced due to the fluid’s high boiling point.”

POC Cortex Flow Helmet – £220.00 – £69.99

Save 68%! “POC’s Cortex Flow is a generously ventilated full face helmet with a durable fibreglass outer shell. The liner is made of multi-impact EPP, which means that the helmet can withstand numerous impacts. The open vents allow more air to flow through the helmet, increasing user comfort and functionality.”

Fox Racing Flux Racing MIPS Helmet – £115.00 – £57.50

Save 50%! “Revolutionising their original design for the Flux Helmet MIPS, Fox Racing have included the proven Varizorb multi-density EPS foam which works to absorb, disperse and reduce the force of impacts to the head. Increasing ventilation and airflow around the head thanks to the 14 big bore vents, the build-up of sweat is eliminated to help you remain fully focused on kicking up roost. Working in tandem with the anti-microbial technology that removes odours, this helmet is all levels of coolness.”

Birzman Zacoo Mach 300psi Mini Shock Pump – £39.99 – £24.99

Save 38%! “The Birzman Zacoo Mach 300psi Mini Shock Pump WGauge is a compact and lightweight shock pump that’s ideal to carry in your jersey pocket or backpack. The CNC aluminium construction ensures that this pump is ready to withstand a harsh life on the road or trail. An easy-to-read pressure gauge and pressure bleed button deliver precise air pressure adjustments. The longer travel is designed to drive larger volumes of air and increase efficiency, and the Airlock connector provides leak free disconnection.”

Troy Lee Designs D3 Full Face Helmet – £200.00 – £120.00

Save 40%! “It wasn’t easy to improve upon the class-leading design and function of the D2 helmet, but Troy Lee Designs made it happen. By integrating next-level safety devices and making functional improvements, they have raised the bar for head protection with the D3. Riders like Brendan Fairclough, Aaron Gwin, Steve Peat, Brandon Semenuk and Cam Zink refuse to wear anything else when they pedal. With styles and colors to fit any personality, the only question is: which one is for you?”