Dirty Deals: lids, shocks, handlebars and much more!

End the month on a high of big savings

Congratulations, you’ve nearly survived January. Celebrate your proud achievement by poring over this week’s Dirty Deals from MBR.

>>> Last week’s Dirty Deals: drivetrains, flat pedals, enduro helmets and much more!

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Smith Session MTB Helmet – £139.99 – £59.99

Save 57%! “Coming equipped with Koroyd and MIPS, the Session strategically supplies riders with complete protection in zonal impact areas, enabling you to hit the trail full on, with complete confidence in your lid. The Session’s channels at the front enable you to store your eyewear easily, while its three-position visor rotates high to accommodate for goggle storage.”

M-Part Torque Wrench – £54.99 – £33.91

Save 38%! “The M-Part Torque wrench is adjustable from 3-15Nm, which is a suitable range for most stems, handlebars and seat posts. It comes complete with its own storage box, to keep all the sockets neatly organised.”

Fox Suspension Float X2 Factory Rear Shock – £699.99 – £399.99

Save 43%! “Equipped with an X2 2-position open/firm lever, this rear shock allows you to adjust high and low-speed compression and its advanced RVS damping system makes tuning as simple as possible. This excellent shock from Fox is finished with a genuine Kashima coating.” Available in 200mm x 51mm, 216mm x 63mm, 8.75in x 2.75in and 9.5in x 3in.

Crank Brothers Mallet E Pedals – £149.99 – £99.99

Save 33%! “Thanks to their concave platform the Mallet E Pedals from crankbrothers are the ultimate pedals for Enduro riding and racing. This award winning pedal gives you a secure foothold, with 6 adjustable pins, for grip. With chamfered edges, the bulk is decreased, reducing the potential for rock strikes.”

Topeak Pocket Shock DXG Pump – £39.99 – £23.99

Save 40%! “The Topeak Pocket Shock DXG Pump is an exceptionally precise fork and shock pump with a carbon-faced dial gauge that displays accurate inflation pressure. The bleeder valve and Pressure-Rite connector allows the easy setting of air pressure and eliminates air loss when disconnecting the air-chuck.”

Smith Pivlock Arena Sunglasses – £120.00 – £48.00

Save 60%! “Driven by the needs of elite level athletes, Smith has engineered the PivLock Arena’s ergonomic face fit to perform in the most extreme conditions. Lightweight performance is further enhanced with two-position adjustable nosepiece, slide-on temple ends, and a vast array of performance mirrored lens tints.”

Truvativ Clementz CoLab MTB Handlebars – £145.00 – £79.99

Save 45%! “The Truvativ Clementz CoLab MTB Handlebars are Enduro specialist and multi championship winning Jey Clementz’s signature bar and are made to his precise requirements. These bars are designed to perform and strong enough to handle anything. They’re also finished off with JC’s distinctive bright green logo at the front.”

Morvelo Bluegrass MTB Jersey – £55.00 – £22.00

Save 60%! “While the Bluegrass is a looser fit for maximum mobility, Morvelo doesn’t just let it flap, instead, a panelled design and a tailored fit provide a sleek and stylish jersey that looks great with baggies or pants. Flatlock stitching keeps the comfort levels up and ensures excellent durability.”

Altura Attack Three 60 Shield Shorts – £99.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! “This bad boy offers comfort and protection through Altura Shield™ fabrics with added seat protection through the addition of Cordura seat panels. When it’s looking wet and muddy grab these and go!”

Troy Lee Designs 5400 Knee Guards – £70.00 – £44.99

Save 35%! “Troy Lee Designs 5400 Knee Guards offer high impact protection without being too bulky thanks to an internal knee-cap. The mesh sleeve construction eliminates the need for bulky straps and allows air to flow freely so you won’t feel restricted and internal grip zones mean they won’t slide down.”

Knog Oi Classic Bike Bell – £16.00 – £11.06

Save 30%! Yes, a bell. Share the trails. Be nice, say hi. “The design of the Knog Oi is so groundbreaking, you could be forgiven for not recognising it as a bell but the tone is so pure it sounds like an angel playing a glockenspiel!”

Garmin Edge 520 GPS Cycle Computer – £239.99 – £149.99

Save 38%! “Garmin’s Edge 520 GPS Cycle Computer is the pinnacle cycling aide and is trusted throughout the professional peloton. With the ability to collect, display, and compute a wealth of data at your fingertips – during the ride and as soon as you finish – this Garmin Edge 520 GPS Cycle Computer will transcend your cycling season on the road.”

Nukeproof Horizon Carbon Riser Bar – £99.99 – £64.99

Save 35%! “The Nukeproof Horizon Carbon Riser Bar was developed to be lightweight and comfortable, while far exceeding the strength and durability of an aluminium bar. In fact, the Horizon carbon bar far exceeds the strength of many leading carbon bar competitors in laboratory testing, withstanding loads of over 700kg.”

Maxxis High Roller II TR MTB Tyre – £64.99 – £28.49

Save 36%! “The perfect All-Mountain and Downhill version of the High Roller has arrived! This Maxxis High Roller II MTB Tyre – TR features an open and aggressive tread design to provide you with excellent soil penetration and superb mud clearing ability. Coming as Tubeless Ready (TR), the High Roller II MTB Tyre boasts the tubeless benefits in one lightweight and durable package.”