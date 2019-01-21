Dirty Deals: drivetrains, flat pedals, enduro helmets and much more!

Never mind the quantity, feel the quality

This week’s Dirty Deals includes drivetrains, flat pedals, enduro helmets and much more! Never mind the quantity, feel the quality.

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Shimano XT M8000 Drivetrain – £459.99 – £249.99

Save 46%! Crankset: XT M8000 Double 11-Speed. Chainring: XT M8000 Double Chainring, 36/26T. Front Derailleur: XT M8000 Double. Rear Derailleur: XT M8000 Shadow+ 11-Speed Medium Cage. Shifter: XT M8000 11-Speed Bar-Mount trigger shifters. Cassette: XT M8000 11-Speed, 11/40T. Chain: 105 5800-SLX M7000 HG601 11-Speed.

Crank Brothers 5050XX Flat Pedals – £92.99 – £46.50

Save 50%! Platform with 18 Boron steel pins per pedal. Weight: 558g/pair. Forged Stainless Steel axle. Pedal body and panels: Anodised 6061 T6 aluminium.

Crank Brothers 5050X Flat Pedals – £74.99 – £37.49

Save 50%! Weight 618g. Style Flat. Pins 10mm Set Screws. Pedal Bearings Looseball. Material Anodized 6061-t6 Aluminum/Forged scm435 Chromoly Steel. Slightly less fancy than the XX ones above.

Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Helmet – £164.99 – £82.50

Save 50%! “Whether youre charging single track riding dirt jumps or grinding out miles on the XC bike the Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS Helmet offers the premium fit protection and style you want. This lightweight fully encapsulated all-mountain dirt lid utilizes maximum coverage and dimension to keep you safe and protected in all riding conditions.”

Saris Solo 1 Bike Car Rack – £46.99 – £26.99

Save 43%! “Saris’ Solo Car Rack is the first – and currently only – 1 bike car rack with zero mechanical frame adjustments, you simply need to just place it, tighten the straps, secure your bike and go.”

POC Tectal Helmet – £179.99 – £89.99

Save 50%! “The Tectal helmet by POC has been specifically developed for aggressive trail riding and Enduro racing. The Tectal helmet features more coverage than conventional MTB helmets and has a highly efficient, ventilated design, as well as being tirelessly and thoroughly tried and tested in the wind tunnel. The POC Tectal helmet hosts a bundle of safety features, including an EPS liner and unibody shell construction for the highest level of protection.”

Giro Montaro MIPS Helmet – £129.99 – £65.00

Save 57%! Top-quality helmet with a high level of protection and a ton of trail-friendly features. Plenty of colourway options and sizes still available in this sale too.